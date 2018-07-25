SHAVE FOR A CURE: On top of the world

Ang Lagos-Jay getting her head sahved as part of World's Greatest Shave. Ms Lagos-Jay was one of the top five fundraisers in NSW this year.

YAMBA'S Ang Lagos-Jay set two goals for herself. One was to climb to the top of Mount Fuji in Japan, and the other to raise $10,000 as part of the Shave for a Cure.

This week, three days after she made the summit of Mount Fuji, she found out she was one of the top fundraisers in NSW for the Cure.

Not bad, and the year is only half over.

Ms Lagos-Jay was honoured by the Leukaemia Foundation as the fifth highest individual fund raiser for the NSW and ACT, raising a total of $15.820.10.

"I'd been thinking about doing it for a few months, also really wanted to shave my head from a "new look” perspective,” Ms Lagos-Jay said.

"And I spoke to my amazing boss about it as I had a $5k goal sort of benchmarked, and we pushed it to 10k to really motivate me.”

Ms Lagos-Jay works as an Online Customer Experience Manage for Byron-based Spell and The Gypsy Collective and said that their marketing departments promoted her cause a little through their online channels, but the majority of the fund-raising came through her own online persistence.

"The majority was me harassing everyone via Instagram, Facebook and email,” she said.

"I held a silent auction, an Instagram auction, raffles, a dog grooming event, and literally harassed everyone I knew.

"I called on everyone I knew who owned a business to donate prizes for the auctions and raffles.

"It was amazing... so so fun and I was blown away by how generous everyone was.”

Come the day of the shave, Ms Lag-Jay said the experience was great, and took her hair down to a number two.

"People were still donating after the shave date, and I had so many incredible messages from people who have either been through an illness or done the shave or been affected and supported by the Leukaemia foundation,” she said.

"I have a lot of incredibly strong friends undergoing/supporting people undergoing leukaemia and brain cancer treatment and a hair cut is nothing compared to what they do every day.”

Her first goal complete, Ms Lagos-Jay completed the near 4000m climb to the summit of Mt Fuji last week, and said it was all part of a goal-setting plan

"I think I just realised at the end of last year that I'm getting nearer and nearer to 40 and I just really wanted to kick things up a notch,” she said.

"My work and family life are incredible so to give something back via the shave and then to push myself way out of my comfort zone to summit Fuji were two goals I set myself for the first half of the year.”

As for the second half of the year, will there be more to come?

"Always,” she laughed. "I'm just deciding on what now.”

Angela was one of 7000 NSW residents who helped raise a total of $5.2m in NSW for the Shave to support Australians living with a blood cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.