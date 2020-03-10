Shaver’s sharing their hair

WHEN Ruth and Wombat shave for a cure this year, they will be doing more than just raising money.

On Friday at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba, Ruth Huard and Wombat will be cutting off their luscious locks in support of the Leukaemia Foundation and unlike past years, they will be saving their hair.

This year the Leukaemia Foundation are repurposing the hair cut from participants heads, with hair over 20cm long being kept for wigs and the shorter shavings going into compost.

The organisation has even sent out information on how to cut hair appropriately so that it can be repurposed into wigs to for the benefit of people with cancer.

After first participating in the event exactly 20 years ago, Wombat said it was time he got involved again and was happy to be helping out such a good cause.

He said the response from the community had been great, with a number of residents and businesses getting on board to help out before the big raffle and shave on Friday.

“We have over 20 sponsors with food vouchers and gift cards from the shops and we will raffle them off on the night and sell some more,” he said.

“We really appreciate the Yamba and Maclean businesses getting behind us.

“Spar Express and Maclean Hotel have also helped with tins to raise money.”

Ruth Huard had also been involved with the event in the past and had spent the last five months collecting donations and selling raffle tickets.

Ms Huard said the experience of having her hair shorn off was “exhilarating” and so far they had raised over 1500 in cash alone.

“My hair grows that quickly that if I can help someone out by doing this that is great,” she said.

“And to do some fundraising makes me feel good to be able to help people.”

The Shave for a Cure event will include several raffles with a bunch of great prizes this Friday at Yamba Bowling Club at 5.30pm.