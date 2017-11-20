Shaw keeps Easts in contest with tight spell

GDSC Easts spearhead Ben Shaw bowls against Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park in round 4 of the 2017/18 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League competition on Saturday, 18th November, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

GDSC Easts spearhead Ben Shaw bowls against Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park in round 4 of the 2017/18 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League competition on Saturday, 18th November, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

EASTS v WESTLAWN: GDSC Easts seamer Ben Shaw has kept his side in the contest against Westlawn as they aim to defend a modest 145 total at Lower Fisher Park.

Westlawn seamers Nathan Blanch (1 for 43 off 16) and Rohan Hackett (3 for 39 off 13.3) were on fire in their opening spells, getting the cherry to move through the air at will.

GDSC Easts struggled to find long term partnerships in the middle throughout the innings with plenty of batsmen - including Shanon Connor (20) and Tim White (21) - getting starts but unable to convert that early effort into a big score.

On a wicket that provided plenty of opportunity for the bowlers, the Westlawn opening duo were well backed up by young gun Aidan Cahill (2 for 13 off 4) and legspinner Luke McLachlan (3 for 12 off 4) who helped clean up the lower middle-order.

But it wasn't all good news for the Westlawn side with Hackett pulling up short after the first delivery of his second spell, with a tweak in the groin forcing the firebrand to opt for spin as he continued his spell.

But after being bowled out for less than 150 in only the 45th over, it was going to take something special to keep Easts in the game as the Lower Fisher wicket began to flatten out.

That came from the determined efforts of quick Ben Shaw (2 for 13 off 13) who managed to bowl five maidens in his opening spell while also claiming the crucial wicket of Westlawn captain Jason Rainbow before he could trouble the scorers.

All-rounder Jacob Ellis (20*) helped Westlawn push from 3-20 to 3-43 overnight.

SCOREBOARD

WESTLAWN V GDSC EASTS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Westlawn

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

JJ Watters c Shipman b Ellis 17

M Spencer b Hackett 2

S Connor b Blanch 20

T Gerrard c Inmon b Cahill 15

T Cropp c Cahill b McLachlan 15

M Thiering b Cahill 4

H Cameron c Fletcher b Hackett 13

T White c Rainbow b McLachlan 21

G Connor c Rainbow b McLachlan 1

H Byrnes c Cahill b Hackett 13

BJ Shaw not out 5

Extras (b 14, lb 3, w 0, nb 2) 19

ALL-OUT for 145

Overs: 44.3

FoW: 1-4(M Spencer) 2-41(JJ Watters) 3-55(T Gerrard) 4-62(M Thiering) 5-78(H Cameron) 6-87(S Connor) 7-117(T White) 8-123(G Connor) 9-132(T Cropp) 10-145(H Byrnes)

Bowling: N Blanch 16-6-43-1, R Hackett 13.3-2-39-3, J Ellis 7-1-21-1, AP Cahill 4-1-13-2, L McLachlan 4-0-12-3

Westlawn 1st Innings

SM Wilson lbw b Shaw 6

B Shipman c Cameron b Cropp 5

JP Rainbow c Spencer b Shaw 0

J Ellis not out 20

R Hackett not out 8

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 1, nb 0) 4

THREE wickets for 43

Overs: 25

FoW: 1-10(SM Wilson) 2-10(JP Rainbow) 3-20(B Shipman)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 13-5-13-2, S Connor 8-2-16-0, T Cropp 4-0-11-1