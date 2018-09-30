Menu
Shimron Smith, pictured, was thrown from the roof by his brother Shawn Smith, 20. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Brother pushes boy, 4, off building

by New York Post
30th Sep 2018 12:05 PM

A 4-YEAR-OLD boy died after his 20-year-old brother apparently pushed him from "an elevated position" at their Brooklyn home, police sources said.

The boy, Shimron Smith, was found dead in the courtyard of the six-storey building on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue K in East Midwood around 3:30am (5:30pm AEST), police said.

Emergency workers pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

His brother Shawn Smith was taken into custody and awaiting charges, according to police.

Shawn Smith reportedly admitted to throwing his brother from the roof.

The motive for the fatal shove was not immediately known.

The victim and suspect's cousin told Eyewitness News that Shawn Smith suffers from mental illness and was previously hospitalised and treated for schizophrenia.

If you are suffering with mental health issues call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636.

