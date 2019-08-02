Menu
Shayna Jack attends a meeting with ASADA on Friday.
Swimming

Shayna Jack: ‘I’ll fight to get myself back into the pool’

2nd Aug 2019 5:46 PM
DRUG-tainted swimmer Shayna Jack has vowed to prove her innocence after a briefing in Brisbane on her positive test to a banned substance.

Jack spent almost five hours in the briefing with Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority officials on Friday.

When the 20-year-old emerged, flanked by mother Pauline and lawyer Paul Horvarth, Jack was positive about her battle to avoid a ban.

"I'm not going to stop until I prove my innocence," she said.

"I'll fight to get myself back into the pool because that's my dream."

Jack is facing a four-year ban after testing positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent, during an Australian swim camp last month ahead of the world championships in South Korea.

Shayna Jack is facing a four-year ban. Picture: Delly Carr/Getty Images
She has denied knowingly taking the drug but faces an uphill battle to avoid serving the full ban.

It's expected ASADA will provide Jack's legal team with a letter outlining the case against her in four to six weeks.

"We will leave no stone unturned in preparing her defence to this case," Horvarth said.

