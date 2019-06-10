Menu
CARING COMMUNITY: Curves fitness centre owner Julie Leeson loved the business so much she bought it in 2012 and has since lost 40kg.
CARING COMMUNITY: Curves fitness centre owner Julie Leeson loved the business so much she bought it in 2012 and has since lost 40kg.
She bought her own gym and lost 40kg

Alison Paterson
10th Jun 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
IT WAS a light bulb moment.

Julie Leeson suddenly realised the all-women's fitness centre she had joined was so good, that she decided to buy the business.

In 2012, she decided she wanted to get fit, and she didn't muck around.

"I wanted to lose weight so I joined Curves in Lismore," she said.

"It's been in Lismore since 2005, I was looking for somewhere to go for weight-loss and it was next door to where I worked.

"I was 130kg and to get results quickly and in an all-female environment was fantastic."

Ms Leeson bought Curves in August 2012 and has since lost 40kg.

She said Curves offers its clients more than losing weight.

"We also help with fitness to help with load-bearing and bone density, heart and mental health," she said.

"A lot of our clients smash it when they are here while others are working at their own pace - it's quick, friendly and supportive."

Working from 5am to 7pm is a big commitment, but Ms Leeson said she loved seeing people come in stressed but leaving happy.

"There's no men, no mirrors and it's very friendly.

"Our biggest ages group is 50 to 64, although we have members aged 15 to 80 years.

"It's all about our members having time for themselves - that 30 minutes is so important.

"And my background in accounting has been really good, because you have to spend time on the business as well in the business."

Curves Lismore is upstairs at 2/155 Keen St, Lismore. Phone 6622 2538.

