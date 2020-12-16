‘She doesn’t want us to be sad’: Real estate icon mourned

Through a veil of tears, the best friend and co-worker of real estate agent Lisa Griffiths, who died yesterday, has expressed her overwhelming sense of loss.

Through a veil of tears, the best friend and co-worker of real estate agent Lisa Griffiths, who died yesterday, has expressed her overwhelming sense of loss.

THROUGH a veil of tears the soulmate and co-worker of loved Cairns identity Lisa Griffiths has expressed her overwhelming sense of loss.

Well-known real estate agent Ms Griffiths died peacefully in Cairns Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a long-running battle with a rare form of cancer.

She was 27-years-old.

Her boss and bestie Megs Walker has worked hand-in-hand Ms Griffiths at Industry Estate Agents and knew her better than most.

Cairns real estate agent Lisa Griffiths.

Troy McGuane and Lisa Griffiths.

MORE NEWS

Revealed: Far North's best coffee as voted by you

Meet 10 of the Far North's buffest bods

In photos: Far North's most beautiful homes

"She put so much into work and her clients loved her," she said.

"It was hard for people to believe how sick she was because she worked right up until she couldn't and then she still kept working."

Having a strong creative steak and an eye for detail before entering the real estate industry, Ms Griffiths got an after-school job at City Beach Cairns when she was just 13 years old.

Despite specialist appointments in Brisbane and COVID lockdowns this year Ms Griffiths was determined to follow through with a bucket list property wish, partner Troy McGuane said.

"She wanted to buy a unit and flip it. She did that when everyone else was reeling from COVID and she was quite sick at that time," he said.

Cairns real estate agent Lisa Griffiths was the 2019 Face of the Cairns Relay for Life. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"She was so meticulous, when it was done it just perfect. And that probably sums her up, she did everything to the absolute best of her ability."

Following an intensive cancer treatment in Mexico Mr McGuane said his partner continued to support sufferers she had met in the clinic despite her own symptoms.

"She would be sitting there vomiting every 15 minutes and would be typing to someone from cancer care over in Mexico," he said.

"She would say 'remember that girl she is really sick' and I'm like you're really sick and (she was) offering advice and comfort to people.

"And I think she would never have told them how sick she really was.

"She was just so selfless, it was always about making other people happy.

"Her message is she doesn't want us to be sad, we can't because she won't let us."

Lisa Griffiths with her specialist medical team from Briz Brain & Spine on a recent trip to Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

Ms Walker said it was her friend's wish to die in the comfort of her own home but Ms Griffiths was surrounded with loved ones on Tuesday during the final moments of her short life.

"I know she wanted to die at home, but we are her home and we were there," she said.

"She left nothing unsaid and was not afraid of dying."

Heavily involved with the Cancer Council Queensland, Ms Griffiths was named the face of the Relay for Life in 2019.

Lisa Griffiths (far right) with friends Libby Powell, Tahnee Leeson, Renee Marsterson, Kendal Schuler and Emmi Tognolini at the Pier Bar in 2017. PICTURE: NUNO AVENDANO

Chief executive officer Chris McMillan said Ms Griffiths "provided support, guidance, and above all a warm nature" during the event.

"Lisa's outlook on life was one of strength, positivity, and vibrancy," she said.

"Lisa will be remembered by myself, Cancer Council Queensland, and her community as an inspiring and caring soul who has touched the hearts of every person she has met."

"For those in the community affected, we encourage you to call our support and information line, 13 11 20."

The family as requested donations to the Newro Foundation's Paypal Giving Page be made instead of flowers and cards.

Originally published as 'She doesn't want us to be sad': Friends pay tribute to Lisa