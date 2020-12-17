‘She is one dead b*** mate’: Pedophile’s threat to kill

Violent pedophile Douglas Jackway made a prison phone call in which he threatened to kill a young girl he was jailed for raping, stating: "She is one dead b... mate, I'll knock the c… mate."

Jackway, 44, who has spent nearly all of his adult life in jail, was yesterday moved from Brisbane Correctional Centre to the Wacol precinct where sex offenders are housed.

He is confined to the precinct under a 24-hour curfew unless he is given permission to leave.

A decision handed down by the Supreme Court said Jackway was being released from prison on a strict 15-year supervision order that could be relaxed over time.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said the Attorney-General opposed Jackway's release.

"Despite the court's decision, this person is not a free man," the spokesman said.

"He is subject to a supervision order for 15 years.

"He will be accommodated at the Wacol Correctional Centre accommodation precinct where he will be subject to intensive supervision and surveillance."

Jackway cannot drink alcohol or take drugs and can be tested at any time.

"He will be subject to a 24-hour curfew and will be electronically monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week," the spokesman said.

"He cannot have contact, by any means of communication, with a child under the age of 16.

"If granted permission to leave the precinct for any reason, he will be escorted by QCS staff.

"This person will be subject to ongoing supervision to ensure the community stays safe."

Jackway's threats towards his victim emerged when he was cross examined during the Daniel Morcombe murder trial.

Brett Peter Cowan was convicted of the Sunshine Coast schoolboy's abduction and murder but his defence team suggested the crime could have been committed by Jackway.

Jackway was considered a prime suspect during parts of the investigation and was questioned at the 2011 inquest.

He appeared at the trial via video link from prison and was grilled about his horror criminal history by defence barrister Angus Edwards.

Jackway, described by prison officers as "the worst of the worst", repeatedly lost his temper and at one point tried to storm out.

"I don't want to answer any more of your questions," he said at one point.

"I'm out of here - see you later. You can do me for contempt of court or whatever."

During another line of questioning, he said: "if you're going to keep calling me a liar, I'm going to refuse to talk to you and be in contempt of court."

"Are your ears painted on mate? F… me."

Mr Edwards questioned Jackway about a historical rape conviction involving a young girl aged nine or 10.

He said Jackway threatened to hurt the girl if she told anyone what he'd done.

Later, he threatened to kill the girl during a conversation with his sister from prison.

"She wants to pray that I never get out of jail mate," the court was told he said.

"I swear to you, if I ever get out of jail, she is one dead b... mate. I'll knock the c… mate."

The trial also heard Jackway had refused to take part in the prison's sex offenders program.

Jackway has only had two months of freedom since 1995 when he dragged a young boy off his bicycle and drove him to an area of mangroves to rape him.

Those two months were around the time of 13-year-old schoolboy Daniel Morcombe's abduction and murder, and Jackway, who had been in the area, became one of the main suspects. He was later cleared of any involvement.

Court hearings Jackway has been abusing drugs in jail and has committed more than 113 prison violations over the past 15 years, including acts of violence against other inmates.

