Clarence Crime
'She tried to punch and kick him'

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Apr 2019 10:08 AM
A police officer has been assaulted following an altercation at a Grafton pub on Friday night.

Just after midnight, an 18-year-old female was asked to leave the premises at Roches Family Hotel. The woman initially exited the front door, but later returned.

"The woman tried to get back into the hotel and when security said no, she got very aggressive," Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said.

It is understood a police officer was already at the premises and hotel staff asked them for assistance in removing the woman.

"The officer stood in the front door to try and block her from going back in," she said.

In doing so, police allege the woman became physically and verbally aggressive leading to an assault on the officer.

"She's shoved him in the check and tried to push him out of the way," she said.

"There was a bit of a struggle and she tried to punch and kick him, but the officer managed to arrest her and take her to the police station."

The woman was charged with assault police. 

clarence crime coffs/clarence police roches family hotel
