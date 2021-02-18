Shed destroyed in early morning blaze

A large shed at Kangaroo Creek was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A large shed at Kangaroo Creek was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A large shed has been gutted by fire in an early morning blaze south of Grafton.

Emergency services were called to a property on Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd, Coutts Crossing just after midnight to attend a structure fire.

Fire crews, including NSW Fire and Rescue South Grafton and the Rural Fire Service, arrived to a large shed that was well alight.

Despite the efforts of the fire crews to bring the blaze under control, reports from the scene indicate many belongings were lost however no-one was injured.