Shield carnage spells Ashes trouble

THE Duke ball is causing all kinds of havoc for Australian cricketers in the latest round for the Sheffield Shield.

The swinging ball as proved a nightmare for batsmen with 44 wickets falling on the day across the three matches.

Here is all the latest Sheffield Shield action.

20 WICKETS FALL IN CHAOTIC CLASH

On day one, 17 wickets fell in crazy scenes at the Gabba.

That had nothing on Tuesday's action.

The match between Queensland and South Australia saw 20 wickets fall on day two.

Queensland scored 115 in the first innings and 130 in the second but hold and 80-run lead with just three wickets needed to win the match as South Australia capitulated for 71 and were 7/94 at stumps on day two.

Jake Lehmann remains South Australia's last hope of victory, remaining unbeaten on a match-high 41, with Nick Winter on three after SA's inexperienced top-order slipped to 5-32 in pursuit of 175 to win.

Incredibly, Lehmann and Winter also started the day at the crease, albeit batting in SA's first innings.

Mark Steketee has four wickets in the second innings.

Mark Steketee did most of the damage for the home side taking 4-16.

The number of wickets to fall outnumbered boundaries hit in the match until late on day two.

SA resumed at 7-67, but added just four to their overnight total to concede a 44-run first innings deficit.

But Queensland in reply lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out just before tea for a match-high 130.

There were failures for Queensland's experienced top-three with Matt Renshaw (11), Joe Burns (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) all dismissed cheaply.

Sam Heazlett topscored with 37, while tail-end contributions from Mark Steketee (21) and Mitch Swepson (14) could prove the difference in the final wash-up.

SA seamer Joe Mennie returned figures of 3-16, while left-arm spinner Tom Andrews collected 3-42 to be a wicket shy of a first 10-wicket match haul.

- with AAP

CONWAY SHOWS THE WAY

NSW speedster Harry Conway was the pick of the bowlers for the Blues, sparking incredible carnage to which Victoria had no answers.

The 26-year-old took an incredible 5/14 as NSW dismissed the ladder leaders for just 106.

Nic Maddinson, who had centuries in his first three matches for Victoria and is seeing the ball just about as good as anyone in the country, top scored with 24 off 65 balls.

Probably the most indicative of how difficult it was in the middle was James Pattinson's dismissal.

The quick is making another comeback in a bid to for a potential Australian recall, blocked a Trent Copeland ball.

The ball bounced off the bat when Pattinson tried to push the ball away from the stumps, but instead redirected it back onto the pegs.

James Pattinson's freak dismissal.

Conway, who ripped the heart out of Victorian innings was happy with his day.

"The deck had a bit of grass on it and we were going to bat as well," Conway said.

"I feel like I've reaped the benefits of the Duke in the second half. I'm a big fan of the Duke ball, I'm not a massive swinger of the Kooka so it's certainly a big positive we're playing with the Duke.

"It's been a long time between drinks. I've probably had 15 games between five-fors. I was stoked today, it was massive reward for some hard work."

But then NSW had to bat.

the wicket proved just as challenging with spinner Jon Holland taking 5/27 as NSW crashed from 1/67 to 7/87 late in the day.

"We've got three more days," We have a young guys that are probably a bit disappointed with how they got out but I'm going to come out and be positive and try to get us a first innings lead," Conway, who is now batting, said.

NSW need 10 more runs to hit the lead.

PHILIPPE IMPRESSES WITH FIFTY

Youngster Josh Philippe struck a valuable half century to give Western Australia the upper hand in their crucial Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

The Warriors were 7-334 at stumps on day one after being sent in to bat on a green-tinged Bellerive Oval pitch in Hobart.

Philippe top scored with 76 and struck 12 fours in his second half century in as many innings.

"We're pretty happy with how it went. The wicket went better than we were expecting. It's a nice position to be in," Philippe said.

The 21-year-old was bowled by former Test quick Jackson Bird late in the day with the second new ball.

Josh Philippe is on fire.

Bird was the pick of the Tigers' four-man pace attack with 3-56, while Riley Meredith and Gabe Bell chipped in with two wickets each.

Big Bash League blaster D'Arcy Short smacked 49 from 52 balls on his home turf for the Hobart Hurricanes but slashed at one too many in the third session, edging Bell to gully.

"I love batting with D'Arcy. He takes a lot of pressure off you," Philippe said.

The Tigers and WA, placed third and fourth respectively with two rounds to play, are chasing a win to keep their chances of a Shield final berth alive.

International cricket will be live and on demand on Kayo Sports from just $25 per month for two devices at once on Apple and Telstra TV, for Apple and Google Android smartphones, on web browsers and via Google Chromecast Ultra devices. Click here for your free trial.

Both teams must also rely on results falling their way to jag a top-two spot.

The Warriors lost big guns Cameron Bancroft (27) and former Test all-rounder Mitch Marsh for six as they reached 3-91 at lunch.

Hilton Cartwright (66) and opener Sam Whiteman (55) then steadied the ship before Philippe took over.

Tigers' debutant Sean Willis was in the game in the first session, pulling off a diving catch at third slip to remove Josh Inglis for a duck.

Joel Paris and Matthew Kelly survived until the close of play.

- AAP