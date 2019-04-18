Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Pets & Animals

Shell shock: Turtle takes on pooch in backyard blitz

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
18th Apr 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are many ferocious creatures in the animal kingdom but none as deadly as the yellow-faced turtle.

On Monday a turtle was brought into Ark Animal Hospital after a Marlow Lagoon resident found the creature fighting their dog.

Ark Animal Hospital veterinary nurse Geraldine Reid cared for the turtle and said the creature was probably searching for a new home.

"I think it's made its way from the lagoon trying to find another body of water and ended up in suburbia," she said.

"We've had a pretty bad Wet season so a lot of the bodies of water are getting low on food and water levels so they move on to find a new place."

Ms Reid said the species wasn't aggressive but was well equipped to hold its own in a scrap.

"It was probably being defensive because the dog approached it," she said.

"Normally turtles come in with punctures through their shells but he did a good job standing up for himself."

The fearless turtle will be released back into the wild this week.

animal hospital animals dog turtle

Top Stories

    Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    premium_icon Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    Council News THE proposed development of 22 homes on Carrs Dr has passed Clarence Valley Council's Environment, Planning and Community Committee

    Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    premium_icon Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    News 115th Highland Gathering set to start on Friday

    From Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Maclean Highland Gathering

    premium_icon From Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Maclean Highland Gathering

    News Piper Scott Rhodes experiences the dream of many pipers last year

    Threatening text message a hoax

    premium_icon Threatening text message a hoax

    Crime Police reveal information about a concerning text message