SHELLSHOCK: Willing Sea Eagles down Rebels

PUSHING THROUGH: Macksville Sea Eagles front-rower Ben Cockbain breaks his way through the front line of South Grafton Rebels defence. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: A slow start and lapses in concentration cost the South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park as they fell at the hands of a willing Macksville Sea Eagles.

To make matters worse, Rebels captain Karl Woodley was stretchered from the field and coach Ron Gordon ejected in the 34-18 loss.

If someone knew the whistle had blown to start the game, they forgot to let the Rebels know about it.

The side was slow out of the blocks and soon had their pants pulled down by the Sea Eagles backline with a long ball landing in the hands of winger Keith Donovan who strolled in to score.

The Sea Eagles had come to play, and they rolled over the Rebels through the middle third with front-rower Ben Cockbain working through the channel behind the ruck.

The Rebels struggled to keep up with the pace of the Sea Eagles, as the visitors continued to put the ball through hands.

But it would be the Rebels who drew next blood with pocket-sized halfback Jerome Green breaking through and running the length of the field for a try against the run of play.

With the scores locked up the Rebels looked to work back into the contest but poor efforts in defence continued to cost the home side.

When Rebels centre Aaron Taylor was sent to the sin bin, in controversial circumstances, the situation went from bad to worse for the red and whites.

The Sea Eagles took full advantage of the extra man on the field and began to work over the Rebels short left edge.

Five-eighth Jake Simpson was the first of two Sea Eagles to score after he cut through a couple of lazy arms to touch down beside the posts.

Fullback Tyler Blair also crossed while Taylor was in the sin bin after an outside-inside play got him on the inside of second-rower Josh Harris, with the sides heading to the break at 16-6 to the visitors.

With Ron Gordon's halftime words ringing in their ears, the Rebels appeared to return from the break with a new intent.

Reserve grade sensation David Briggs turned the game on its head after the break, scoring less than a minute after the sides went back on the park with a solo piece of brilliance,

The Sea Eagles bounced back quickly after letting in the Briggs try, with five-eighth Simpson squeezing through a short-side gap to score his second of the afternoon.

With the game falling into an arm wrestle, the Rebels began pushing over the advantage line with big men Xavier Sullivan and Sione Tonga using their size against a few tired Macksville bodies.

It was the big bulldozer, Sullivan, who showed his heart and determination to march ten metres with three players on his back before planting the ball down to get the Rebels back into the contest.

In a spirited final quarter of the clash, Rebels coach Ron Gordon was ejected from the field of play after touch judge Jacob Nelson took offence to the coaches sideline remarks.

With the crowd baying for blood, the Rebels continued to struggle to get an advantage over their opponents, and 50-50 calls going against the home side did not help the cause.

But McKittrick Park was silenced as the game went into the final ten minutes, after Kurt Fritz left the ball to bounce in the in-goal only for Sea Eagles Damian Carriage to stream through for a try.

If it wasn't settled then, the Sea Eagles soon iced the win with a runaway second try to fullback Blair.

Earlier in the day the Rebels won league tag, reserve grade and Under 18s.

SCOREBOARD: MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 34 (J Simpson 2, T Blair 2, D Carriage, K Donovan; A Blair 5 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS (J Green, D Briggs, X Sullivan; N McGrady 3 goals)