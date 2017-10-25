30°
Court finds Happy Paws owner failed suffering cats

Three cats had to be euthanised as a result of their ailments.
Clair Morton
EATONSVILLE animal shelter Happy Paws Haven will not be able to take in any more cats for the next two years, a Grafton magistrate has ruled.

Shelter owner Sally Rogers, 66, was found guilty in Grafton Local Court yesterday of six counts of failure to ensure several cats in her care received veterinary treatment.

The charges stemmed from an RSPCA raid on the Eatonsville property in May last year, in which inspectors found several diseased and underweight cats in the Happy Paws cattery.

Some animals were suffering from painful swellings, severe dental disease, chronic abscesses, cat flu and diarrhoea.

Three cats - Nadia, Zorro and Dorothy - had to be euthanised as a result of their ailments.

Rogers pleaded not guilty to all offences last year.

In court yesterday, prosecution solicitor Mark Higgins argued the volunteer-run shelter had an insufficient reporting system for closely monitoring the health of the cats in its care.

During a cross-examination of Rogers, Mr Higgins focused on one cat in particular who exhibited a failure to thrive.

When he asked whether Rogers agreed that her monitoring system failed that cat for a period of time, Rogers conceded it had.

For the defence, solicitor Joe Fahey said her failure to seek treatment for the cats was the result of an honest and reasonable mistake of belief, but Magistrate Robyn Denes found this was contradicted by the evidence of two veterinary surgeons who gave evidence during the hearing.

The magistrate agreed the matter came down to the fact there were no adequate procedures or mechanisms in place to monitor the health of the cats.

"Just because (the shelter) is run by volunteers does not mean those animals are entitled to a lower standard of care than they would be in a home environment," she said.

She did note there was no indication the cats were purposefully neglected and said Rogers was "doing her best".

Prior to sentencing, Mr Fahey said the 66-year-old was in the process of installing better reporting procedures.

In light of this, Magistrate Denes made no order on the 90 cats in the facility's care, but prevented the introduction of any new felines for two years. Rogers was also placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, and was ordered to pay professional costs of almost $15,000.

