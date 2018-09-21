Menu
Candice Woodhouse with John Shelton Ramornie Handicap runner Belflyer.
Shelton holds out hope for late Kosciuszko bid

21st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
RACING: While his faith is slipping away by the day, Grafton horse trainer John Shelton still holds out hope stable champion Belflyer could get a late entry into Australia's richest bush race, The Kosciuszko.

The slot holders were drawn for the event last week, and while he has had contact with several slot owners for a potential start in the 1200m sprint at Randwick, nothing has been made concrete.

"I'm losing confidence as the day goes on,” Shelton said.

"There is one bloke who might still come good, he has three or four horses he was going to choose from and he expected to come to a decision by the end of the week.

"If I don't get a call by the end of Friday, then a think we might have missed it. I thought someone would snap him up, I really did.”

Shelton has the seven-year-old gelding by Bel Esprit in perfect working order for the $1.3 million feature sprint after running second in the listed Ramornie Handicap over the July carnival.

The horse that ran fourth in the Ramornie, The Monstar, trained by Brett Cavanough at Scone appears to already have been snapped up to run in The Kosciuszko.

Matthew Dunn's Care To Think and Country Championships winner Victorem is also on the shortlist of gallopers to take on the sprint.

