Shelton looking for luck as he shoots for carnival

RACING: Grafton sprinter Lucky Meteor has always paid his way on the race track and trainer John Shelton believes the seven-year-old can add to his excellent record when he chases the 13th win of his career at Port Macquarie today.

Lucky Meteor will carry topweight of 61kg after apprentice Leah Kilner takes her 2kg claim in the Newhaven Park June Sprint (1108m)

It will be a good freshener for the prized galloper ahead of a third successive tilt at the July Carnival's $50,000 Sir James Kirby Quality (1000m).

The start will be Lucky Meteor's third run back from a spell. In his two recent runs he carried 62kg into seventh place when he resumed over 1000m at Casino before he was lumped with 62kg again when sixth behind Dreamalina over 1006m on at Port Macquarie earlier this month.

"He's definitely needed those two runs. He's obviously much fitter now and I'm very happy with him,” Shelton said.

"Ideally, the Port Macquarie track will improve from its current (soft 6) rating by Tuesday. He doesn't mind soft tracks, but a firmer track suits him better. The big plus for him is that he's drawn perfectly from the inside gate this time while a couple of his other main rivals have drawn awkwardly.”

Lucky Meteor goes into today's race with the record of 12 wins, 11 placings and a tick over $220,000 in prizemoney from his 44 starts. That's an average of about $5000 earned every time he's gone around in his career - not bad for a horse who cost Brian and Betty Paine a mere $3000 at a Magic Millions sale.

with Racing NSW