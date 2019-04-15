Shelton on lookout for Valley Crossing's first win

VALLEY Crossing will be looking for its first win when it jumps from barrier 2 in the Valley Protective Services F&M Maiden Handicap.

VALLEY Crossing will be looking for its first win when it jumps from barrier 2 in the Valley Protective Services F&M Maiden Handicap. Kathryn Lewis

MAIDEN HCP: Off the back of a couple of placings at Grafton and Coffs Harbour last month, Valley Crossing may take out an anticipated win at the Valley Protective Services F&M Maiden Handicap (1115 metres) today.

Trainer John Shelton said the mare has been "struggling a little bit” but is hopeful she will be in with a chance for the win.

"She's had a few runs this time, had quite a few placings, the last one was quite disappointing but she's drawn a better barrier,” he said.

"It'll be a pretty tough race but hopefully she'll be up for it.”

Drawing from barrier two, Shelton said will help her have a nice run.

"She'll just get up behind the couple of leaders and she should be able to get a nice run in,” he said.

With jockey Leah Kilner's weight claim of 1.5kg, the six-year-old will step out today carrying 53kg, the lightest weight in the competition.

"That'll help her, the reduction in weight will certainly help her,” Shelton said.

Shelton said Valley Crossing's biggest competition will be her stablemate, Oyashio Drift, a recent addition to his stables.

"We recently purchased her, she has had two good starts, and a few good placings,” he said.

Drawing from barrier 11, the filly will have to put the work, but Shelton is confident the wide barrier won't hamper her chances.

"She's knocking on the door, she'll have to work her way across,” he said.