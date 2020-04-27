Shelton ready to spill the Special Beans

John Shelton’s Special Beans could be the next runner to charge into the spotlight for the prolific Grafton trainer.

John Shelton’s Special Beans could be the next runner to charge into the spotlight for the prolific Grafton trainer.

THIS year has been a slower one than usual for Grafton stalwart John Shelton but he is beginning to come alive as we near the month of May.

Five winners in his last 50 races dating back to late January is a reasonable enough total for Shelton but promising two-year-old filly Special Beans could be the next to add to the winners’ list for the top trainer, as he looks to bring through the next generation of top-quality runners.

Jule’s Spirit and Rogue brought back winner’s cheques from Port Macquarie and Lismore in recent weeks but now, on return to Grafton, Shelton will undoubtedly be on the hunt for more to add to his impressive resume.

Coffs Harbour rival Warren Gavenlock was favourite coming into the Grafton Ally Fabrication Maiden Plate 1015m but Alpine Racer was a late scratching to pave the way for Shelton and jockey Luke Rolls to take the cake.

While this will be her first official appearance for the Shelton stable, Special Beans has shown plenty of promise, taking third in a barrier trial in Ballina on April 7 and proving she has energy to burn from the alley.

Special Beans won’t be Shelton’s only hope today though, with jockey Raymond Spokes taking the reins of three-year-old filly Fudginit for the same race.

One hundred and 49 days after her last start, Fudginit has had some time away from the track and with a career-best finish of fifth in a similar race at Clarence River Jockey Club last year she’s at long odds – but that can favour some.

The strongest hope to outrun Special Beans is Cathleen Rode-trained Vallejo, who is coming off a second-place finish in Coffs Harbour on April 14 and may do well on a firm track from barrier seven.

But Shelton’s young prospect may prove too strong from barrier one as she looks to make it a maiden career win.