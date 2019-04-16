Shelton strikes third time lucky with Oyashio Drift

Matthew Bennett rode Oyashio Drift to victory for Grafton trainer John Shelton in the Valley Protective Services F&M Maiden Handicap over 1115m at Clarence River Jockey Club in Grafton on Monday, 15th April, 2019.

RACING: Three, two, one ... bingo. It took John Shelton just three starts to bring tried maiden filly Oyashio Drift into the winners' circle with a dominant start-to-finish win at Grafton.

The three-year-old filly had five previous starts before Shelton picked her up earlier this year from Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's giant stable out of Ballarat in Victoria.

After a third at Coffs Harbour (March 12) and second at Grafton (March 25), she delivered in spades yesterday, overcoming a wide barrier to shoot almost two lengths clear of Barry Ratcliff-trained Campari Soda ($6, Andrew Gibbons) and Dwayne Schmidt's No Doubt A Lady ($6.50, Luke Rolls).

"We bought her as a tried horse for a syndicate I've trained for for many years,” Shelton said. "They're on top of the world.

"We decided to buy and she's had a first, second and a third since we've had her, so she's well and truly paid her way and I think that she'll win again.”

Oyashio Drift ($5, Matthew Bennett) was one of four from Shelton's stable in the race, with Julianne's Wish ($9, Anthony Allen) and Valley Crossing ($4.80fav, Leah Kilner) just out of the minor placings in fourth and fifth, and Jillerette ($61, Ben Looker) 11th in the 13-strong field.

The Grafton trainer was confident his newcomer was poised to strike.

"Until I saw the barrier draw,” he said. "But Matt overcame that with no trouble so it worked out good ... Matty did a good job, you know.

"It wasn't planned to lead but he didn't have many options.”

The race represented a step up in distance from her two previous starts over 1000m.

"Didn't worry her at all,” Shelton said. "And I think she can run 1200 strong too, so I'm pretty happy with it.”