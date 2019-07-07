Shelton wins Grafton Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap

LOCAL WINNER: Julianne's Wish is brought back to scale after winning Race 7 - the Benchmark 58 handicap on South Grafton Cup day.

LOCAL WINNER: Julianne's Wish is brought back to scale after winning Race 7 - the Benchmark 58 handicap on South Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Julianne's Wish won today's Grafton Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap (1415m) in impressive fashion.

The grey daughter of Monashee Mountain is prepared at Grafton by John Shelton and has now won three races in 19 starts.

She wasn't always with Shelton and came to him from Queensland with "plenty of issues”, said stable foreman Vic Bennett.

"She did have quite a few issues when she came down to us,” Bennett said.

"But she's maturing and hopefully we will get some more wins out of her.”

He said she will continue to mature and grow into a "nice horse”.

Matt Bennett rode the three-year-old filly and remarked at the improvement in her from the last time he rode her, when successful in a Class 1 (1430m) at Grafton.

"She's not that easy a horse to ride but when they come out and win like that it makes it easy,” he said.

That she is improving her manners pre-race can be seen in the way she's racing and maturing, Bennett said.

He said there were no immediate plans with her except to help her improve her manners and mature her into a good mare.

Shelton said before the race that a fast start would be key in a very level field for race seven of the South Grafton Cup meeting. "It looks to be a fairly even race, so it'll be a very competitive event I think. Should be interesting,” Shelton said prior to the race.