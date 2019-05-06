Menu
WINNING FORM: John Shelton-trained Oyashio Drift edges past Just A Dame to win the Ace Glass & Aluminium F&M Class 1 Handicap (1006m).
WINNING FORM: John Shelton-trained Oyashio Drift edges past Just A Dame to win the Ace Glass & Aluminium F&M Class 1 Handicap (1006m). Jarrard Potter
Shelton's day out at the races

6th May 2019 4:29 PM
RACING: Grafton trainer John Shelton had a day to remember at his home track yesterday when he claimed three victories, including back-to-back winners, at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Shelton's first win of the day came in the second race when three-year-old filly Oyashio Drift backed up its last start win to hold off a fast finishing Just A Dame to claim the Ace Glass and Aluminium F&M Class 1 Handicap (1006m).

In the very next race Shelton had another winner, this time with Julianne's Wish who fought hard to find its way to the front and take out its first career win in the Doin' It For Holly - Donate Blood Maiden Handicap (1006m).

Shelton only had to wait one more race before he recorded his third win of the day.

In its debut race in Grafton, Medicine Ball made an impact on its new home track after making the journey from Victoria to win the Edwards Irrigation Consulting Maiden Plate (1410m).

The four-year-old had to work hard from a wide barrier draw to position itself in the middle of the pack before jockey Ben Looker expertly pushed the galloper on the home straight to see it home ahead of Jenny Graham-trained Veganza.

To finish the day, Shelton's final runner Caro Cavallo crossed the line in seventh place in the Big River Air Benchmark 66 Handicap (1410m), just under three lengths behind winner Nistelrooy, trained by Keith Smith.

Speaking after his third win of the day, Shelton said he was pleased with his runners' efforts at the Grafton track.

Shelton said Medicine Ball's win was a good start to its time in the Clarence Valley, and for some of the connections of The Kosciuszko winner Belflyer.

"They're good people and terrific clients and I'm pleased to see Medicine Ball get the win for them. He had a hard barrier draw but he overcame it,” Shelton said.

"He's a nice horse. I think he'll be a bit better when he gets up over a mile. I was a bit disappointed when I saw the barrier (15) but he got it done.”

Juilanne's Wish had drawn badly at her previous outing but revelled in the better draw from barrier five today.

"It was real good for the old boss,” winning jockey Anthony Allen said after he "box seated”.

"She found the line well, when I asked her for something she let down well.

The grey three-year-old daughter of Monashee Mountain "has her moments” Shelton said of her training habits but he also believes she will be better when she races over a bit further.

"She'll be better when she gets up to 1300m,” he said.

Shelton's three winners took him to 20 wins for the NRRA season, fourth behind Matt Dunn 40.5), Stephen Lee (23) and Kris Lees (21).

Matt Bennett, Anthony Allen and Ben Looker were the three different winning jockeys with Allen and Looker having completed their apprenticeships with Shelton.

    • 6th May 2019 5:22 PM