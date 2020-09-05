Shelton’s saucy start to new racing season

Ben Looker rides John Shelton-trained Tobasco to victory at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, August 31, 2020.

YOU may have heard someone ask you to ‘pass the sauce’ recently, but no one is getting past John Shelton’s six-year-old gelding Tobasco this season.

The aptly named runner maintained a hot start with wins on Casino Cup Day and most recently in a Benchmark 58 Handicap (1006m) at Grafton on Monday.

Hometown product Ben Looker is having a resurgent season of his own with upwards of seven winners in the past month and the experienced jockey steered Tobasco home for an all-the-way win last week.

The two will pair up at Grafton on Saturday as Oyashio Drift competes in the race 2 Anne Hunter Accountant Benchmark 50 Handicap (1106m).

Looker also led the charge in Taree to make it three for three between the duo as he steered Great Marlow home in a Maiden 1400m.

The smaller than usual five card event at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday will feature predominantly Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Northern Rivers gallopers.

Chloe Thomas will hope Huey can bring her fortune once again in race 2 after earning her very first win as a trainer in Lismore late last month.

Dwayne Schmidt’s Define Tyranny is a heavy favourite in the race 3 Maiden (1410m), with stablemate Crafty Girl looking to make it one and two for the Grafton trainer.