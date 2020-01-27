Shelton’s Special Union claims maiden win

John Shelton trained Special Union claimed its first career win when it stormed home to victory in the Happy 18th Emily Maiden Plate (1100 Metres) at the Clarence River Jockey Club on January 27, 2020.

John Shelton trained Special Union claimed its first career win when it stormed home to victory in the Happy 18th Emily Maiden Plate (1100 Metres) at the Clarence River Jockey Club on January 27, 2020.

RACING: Grafton trainer John Shelton marked the return to racing at the Clarence River Jockey Club with a victory when three-year-old Special Union stormed home in the third race of the afternoon.

Following the win Shelton said he believed Special Union was still “10 months away” after his gelding’s dominant performance.

Special Union impressed greatly when the recent addition to the Shelton stables stepped out for just the second time to run away with the Happy 18th Emily Maiden Plate (1100m).

Taking full advantage of the inside barrier, jockey Anthony Allen guided Special Union from fourth place coming into the home stretch before sheer pace saw the gelding chase down Sergeant Reckless and Perfectly Posh to claim the by more than two lengths.

Jockey Anthony Allen returns the John Shelton-trained Special Union to the scales following its maiden career win.

The three-year-old colt, a son of Eurozone, had debuted at Coffs Harbour for his Grafton trainer and ran a respectable sixth place.

“He did come on from his first run,” John Shelton told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the win.

“His run at Coffs was pretty good. He might be 10 months away. His next prep he might make a good horse. His mother (Special Miss) was a good mare, she won up to 1800m so for him to win over 1100m is a pretty fair effort.”

Shelton also saw a strong result from another new member of his stables, with three-year-old Quarter Charge finishing third in the SMEC Geotechnics Maiden Plate (1100m) behind Coffs Harbour trained Queen Gina.

Queen Gina’s maiden win continued the good run of form for Coffs Harbour trainer Paul Smith.

The four-year-old daughter of Poet’s Voice led much of the way and fought off all contenders with a strong finish.

“We’ve been very patient with her,” Smith said after the race.

“She’s improved a lot, has matured and is eating up better.”

Wauchope and Ballina horses had saluted at the track in earlier races with the Colt Prosser-trained Slice Of Heaven taking out the first event while Ballina trainer Terry McCarthy celebrated Rival Mo’s second career win in the Cambuild Constructions Benchmark 58 Handicap (2200m).