Shelton’s Spirited star earns maiden win in Grafton

Horses charge towards the line during a race at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Horses charge towards the line during a race at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

RACING :Summer may be over but racing action at the Clarence River Jockey Club is only just getting started for 2020.

With one of the biggest events on the Clarence calendar, the Blues Brews & BBQs Yamba Golf & Country Club Cup Race Day, right around the corner, the top competitors took to the Grafton track yesterday and the hometown advantage paid off for some of the top trainers in the region.

Dwayne Schmidt-trained Nullaborn got up in race two but it was John Shelton’s newest addition who stole the show in the race three, the Blue Brews and BBQs 1006m.

An even field took part in the contest, with Shelton, Schmidt and Matthew Dunn starters among the favourites.

Dunn’s Dixie had a sluggish start but jockey Luke Rolls held Shelton’s Jule’s Spirit in a good position around the bend.

Colt Prosser-trained Mosh Vain looked sure to be home after an electric run down the straight but Jule’s Spirit was too powerful and stole it from under jockey Brooke Stower’s nose.

Shelton was pleased with the first real test for his newest addition which has made the transition across from Queensland trainer Barry Lockwood.

“He went particularly well. It’s good for the owner. he’s having a holiday in Fiji so he’ll be able to stay there a little longer after this one,” Shelton said.

“He could be a nice horse through the upcoming July Carnival. He should have no trouble going up to 1100m or 1200m.”

Schmidt’s Nullaborn isn’t quite as new to his stable but the four-year-old mare looks strong after a spell late last year, sweeping to her first win at her 11th start in the $22,000 Group 1 Horse Feeds Maiden Handicap (1106m).

Schmidt prepares the daughter of Gingerbread Man, who was well ridden by Rolls.

Drawing wide in barrier 12 made it a tough ask but Rolls excelled.

“It was a good ride,” Schmidt said.

“Set her alight from the gate. She’s always shown something though. Last time in she was a bit stiff and sore.”

Coffs Harbour trainer Warren Gavenlock had an electric return to Grafton after taking out last month’s relocated Country Championship Qualifier as Matthew McGuren brought Gus Lightning home in the opener.

Brian and Daniel Guy’s Sidero Star lived up to the name in race four, the Book a Blues, Brews & BBQs Marquee Benchmark 58 Handicap (1710m) to edge Leo Clapham’s Delius and Lea Selby’s Evangelist by some margin.