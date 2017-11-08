SHE'S BACK: TV presenter back to host Valley's sports awards

LIFE OF THE PARTY: 7 News Gold Coast sports presenter Katie Brown at the Commonwealth Games Charity Gala Dinner this week. The Grafton girl is back for a second year in a row to present the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards this Saturday night at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

LIFE OF THE PARTY: 7 News Gold Coast sports presenter Katie Brown at the Commonwealth Games Charity Gala Dinner this week. The Grafton girl is back for a second year in a row to present the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards this Saturday night at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

IN 2016 Katie Brown made an indelible mark on the Clarence Valley Sports Awards with witty hometown humour and a professional touch.

After taking the awards to a new level at the GDSC last November, the 7 News Gold Coast sports presenter is returning to present the awards for a second year in a row this Saturday night, this time at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Brown, who grew up in Grafton, will interview rugby league player Danny Wicks and ironwoman Alyce Bennett during the evening as the event's special guests.

"I am really excited about talking to Danny because he has an incredible story and it's very inspiring to learn about the highs and lows that come with sport," Brown said.

"I'm actually really good friends with her Alyce's younger sister and growing up I'd see in her in the paper and always looking super fit.

"She's gone a full 360 and is working in the business world, so she'll be another one to have a great chat with too.

"There's two great, really different stories to tell."

It's an exciting time for Brown, who in December will move to Sydney to become the face of the NRL's digital team alongside former Fox Sports presenter Zac Bailey.

"It came out of nowhere and is such a cool opportunity," Brown said. " I'll be a co-host on the new digital takeover from Telstra with Zac Bailey.

Despite growing up in footy-mad Grafton, Brown said she didn't always have a rugby league background.

"I didn't grow up in a family that went to football games," she said.

"I was always riding horses and playing netball. We didn't even have a tv for a year.

"Don't even know why I started to go for Parramatta Eels, because I had a crush on Anthony Micichiello so I should've gone for the Roosters.

"But most of my ex-boyfriends and current boyfriend are rugby league players, so it's become a bit of a thing.

"I move down to Sydney on the 2nd December and start the 4th.

Ticket numbers are being finalised by the club today. So if you haven't secured your place for the evening please call the club directly on 6646 2104 today. Adults are $35 and children under 14 are $15.

Come along and support the 20 individual sports people, seven clubs, three teams, two coaches and announcements of the Ernie Muller Award winner, Max Godbee Award winner and Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame inductees.