She's Choosie racing in the Springboard to Fame

Jack Strikes Back owner and apprentice jockey Leah Kilner, who will ride the seven-year-old gelding for Grafton trainer Neville Stewart in today's $160,000 Listed G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m) at Clarence River Jockey Club. Ebony Stansfield

2YO CLASSIC: Grafton-trained filly She's Choosie who enjoyed a blistering start to her racing career last year, winning four of her first five race starts, will be racing in the renowned NBN Springboard To Fame 2YO Showcase Plate (1200m).

In a testament to the quality of the Grafton Cup Day opening race, last year's winner of the 2YO Springboard of Fame, Jenny Graham's Victorem, went on to win the rich $400,000 Country Championships final at Randwick in the Autumn showing the standard of talent that will be coming through the gates.

After starting back this preparation with a second place at Port Macquarie, She's Choosie is primed for the feature sprint today with trainer Greg Kilner opting to saddle the horse up with his daughter apprentice, Leah.

Kilner's 2kg apprentice claim will help the filly carry a minimum 52kg as she aims to fly home from an inside barrier three.

Kilner has given the young filly by Choosie a couple of trial runs ahead of today's race to keep her fresh, with her placing second over 800m in Grafton last week.

"She just had a trial here last Thursday and that's about it,” he said. "She doesn't need a lot of work, she is a good filly like that.”

When asked how confident he is about today he said it depends on the opposition. However, he hopes she has a bit of luck in the run.

"She should be hard to beat, but you just never know in a race of this quality” he said.

"We have a good barrier, very handy barrier, and she should get the run of the race” he said.

He said some of her strengths on the race course is she's pretty adaptable where she can lead or come from behind in a race.

Greg didn't have a bad thing to say about She's Choosie and described her in the stables as a laid back filly.

"She's just a lovely horse with plenty of potential” he said.

The biggest threat for the filly will come in the form of Kris Lees filly Everard who will be first up in the 2YO Plate.