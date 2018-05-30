Roseanne: ‘Don’t feel sorry for me’

“they’re just words,” was one of the arguments Barr supporters used to defend the fallen TV star. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

THEY'RE the high-profile people who laud US President Donald Trump, worship Roseanne and decry political correctness and "fake news".

But the right wing commentators and high-profile celebs who have rushed to the defence of fallen TV star Roseanne Barr, whose popular Roseanne TV sitcom was cancelled by ABC in America after a racist tweet, are going to extraordinary lengths to support her.

It comes as Barr herself returned to Twitter, re-tweeting messages fiercely defending her with arguments including Valerie Jarrett, who Barr described as an "ape", was "lighter" in skin colour and therefore the comment wasn't racist.

Barr also made another apology, and a plea to her fans.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologise to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet," she wrote.

With arguments including "she's not racist" and "they're just words", the defences of some of her supporters seemed straight out of right field.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

So much so that some who had traditionally agreed with their views were calling her supporters out for the "mental gymnastics" required to concoct simplistic arguments ranging from the wilfully obtuse to deliberately ignorant to "prove" that the now-deleted tweet wasn't racist.

This, despite the fact that Barr compared a black former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett to an ape, writing that if the Islamist political movement "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj." then clumsily apologised, admitting it was "a bad joke", "in bad taste" and she should have known better.

Vehement defenders argued Barr was everything from a victim of political correctness to just plain misunderstood.

Singer Ted Nugent ignored the racist connotations of comparing African-Americans to apes.

"So Roseanne referencing a movie title is racist. Lying dishonest soulless freaks from Planet of the Apes," he tweeted.

So Roseanne referencing a movie title is racist. Lying dishonest soulless freaks from Planet of the Apes — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 29, 2018

Conservative radio talk-show host and loyal Trump defender Bill Mitchell joined the fray, tweeting that in Planet of the Apes, the apes were superior, so comparing Jarrett to an ape wasn't racist.

He deleted that tweet, but doubled down with another barrage or posts, arguing Barr wasn't racist "she just doesn't like Jarrette" and cancelling her show was an over-reaction.

Maybe it's just me, but I've never been "traumatized" by words.



Sticks and stones and all that, you know... — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 29, 2018

Except Barr does have form with both offensive outbursts, and racist ape insults: five years ago calling then-US National Security Advisor Susanne Rice, another African American woman, a "man with big swinging ape balls".

The justifications were all too much for some fellow right-wingers like high-profile conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

Lahren's outspoken views have seen her compare the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan - but she drew the line at the "mental gymnastics" being used to defend Barr.

What Roseanne said was wrong. I’m sure she knows that. She made a mistake. I don’t know why fellow conservatives are playing mental gymnastics trying to justify it. Come on. Wrong is wrong. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 29, 2018

Meanwhile, some were saying Barr's demise was political correctness gone mad, and a victory for the thought police.

Others used a picture of comedian and TV host Bill Maher comparing Mr Trump to an orange orang-utan to argue Barr's axing was a classic example of double standards.

Barr's most high profile supporter is the US president himself.

When the rebooted Roseanne show resumed, Mr Trump personally phoned her to congratulate her on the show's big ratings.

In the wake of Barr's axing, his personal Twitter account has so far remained silent.