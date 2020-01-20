SHIELD SHELVED: CRCA looking to reschedule annual clash

Ben McMahon lets rip on a delivery during the annual Cotten Shield clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at McKittrick Park last year.

CRICKET: Heavy rain leading up to the annual Cotten Shield clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence forced its cancellation but the CRCA is looking into the possibility of a rescheduled tie.

CRCA president Kinnane said it would be a difficult prospect but that the association was looking into possible dates.

“We’re looking at it but it’s going to be tight,” Kinnane said.

“We got off to a bit of a late start organising it all in the first place so it’s not overly likely we’ll be able to squeeze it in.”

Kinnane was disappointed to have to cancel the encounter but was pleased with the amount of rain received over the past week.

“It’s a shame to call it off with the rain but I don’t think there will be too many complaints with all the rain we’ve had,” he said.

LCCA president Tim McMahon was equally upset to miss out on the annual match but he shared the same sentiment about the weather.

“We were very disappointed it didn’t go ahead but the rain was very much needed,” McMahon said.

“It was always going to be touch and go with rain earlier in the week but it looks like we might have to wait until next year.”

Brayden Pardoe slaps the ball out to square leg during the annual Cotten Shield clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at McKittrick Park last year.

Lower Clarence have won the last four Cotten Shields and they looked in good stead to claim a fifth after Clarence River fast bowlers Brad Chard, Brayden Pardoe and Rohan Hackett pulled out at late notice.

It is believed the trio stepped down from the side with concerns over excess strain put on their technique with a shortened 10m limit on approach to bowl during the representative clash.

McMahon was unaware of the reason for the late changes to the CRCA side but he pointed out the rules had been in place for a long time and other bowlers had always found a way to make do.

“The rules have been this way for some time. I wasn’t sure why they made the changes but I didn’t take too much notice of it,” he said.

“If that was the reason, quicks in the past like Johnny Fray and Andrew Mitchell have always played by the same rules.”

While Lower Clarence have dominated the competition in recent years, McMahon said the success has been shared.

“In the past, each association has had strong points. We’ve each had our turn at the top,” he said.

“Grafton have plenty of good players at the moment so I think it would have been a good battle this year.”

Lower Clarence and North Coast Cricket Council competitions will take a break over the Australia Day long weekend but Clarence River will play through as they have done for the last few seasons.

“We had to find a deal with everyone in the association whether we would play on a Sunday or just play through this long weekend,” Kinnane said.

“It’s not ideal, but if players don’t want to play a Sunday that’s what we need to do and we’ve done it for the last couple of years.

“We always start at the same time and there’s always debate around Christmas and Australia Day.”

Kinnane said it could be difficult finding the right schedule to fit but he believed most people enjoyed a game on our national day of celebration.

“You have to juggle days when you’re trying to find the perfect balance,” he said.

“I’ve found people are generally pretty keen to play during this time and particularly this season with other games called off. People just want to play cricket.”

While the Lower Clarence takes a break, a number of their stars will join the Coffs Coast Chargers Plan B Regional Bash side for one of their final training sessions at McKittrick Park tonight.

Kinnane said he was excited to see a number of Harwood players return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the competition on Saturday and that the inaugural girls edition starting today was a great coop for cricket in the state.

“It’s going to be another exciting trip to Sydney. The boys are very keen to get back there,” he said.

“Good luck to the girls heading down there too.”