Shift in staff morale due to GM

MAYOR Jim Simmons has congratulated Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay following his most recent performance review.

In a mayoral minute, Cr Simmons said: "There has been a significant shift in the staff morale and communication between staff and councillors.”

"Overall, the strategic and operational objectives are meeting expectations and the Performance Review Committee accept that the concerns raised by the general manager in respect to financial management and business/service improvement will be addressed during the next 12 months.

"The foundations are in place for improved financial monitoring and reporting and for improved performance reporting to the community via a quarterly public report card for the 2018/2019 financial year.

"I congratulate the general manager on his performance and achievements for the past year.”

The review was conducted by Cr Simmons, Cr Jason Kingsley, Cr Richie Williamson and Cr Peter Ellem on September 6 with the help of Local Government Management Solutions.

At his review, Mr Lindsay presented his achivement over the past 12 months, including a comprehensive self-appraisal.

Cr Greg Clancy said he would have appreciated an opportunity to provide feedback to assessors before the process, which was noted by the review panel and added into the motion to accept the 12 month review of Mr Lindsay, who "meets expectation”.