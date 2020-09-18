Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
News

Shifty shopper’s rubbish excuse for Big W bin loot

Jessica Grewal
18th Sep 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been caught out trying to play staff for fools at Big W.

Catherine Jane Elder pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to attempting to steal.

The court heard Big W staff had watched Elder walk about the Hervey Bay store with a large flip top bin, filling it with items of clothing, things from the health and beauty section and confectionary.

Community Newsletter SignUp

As she was attempting to check out, paying only for the bin, a staff member opened it to reveal the items inside.

Elder told the staff member she thought all the items inside were included in the price of the bin.

She then purchased a second bin and left her loot at the store.

The total cost of the items in the bin was $526.85

Elder later told police the only reason she didn't steal the items was because she was challenged by staff.

She was given a fine of $600 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        Premium Content Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        News A notice of motion has been submitted to council to rename the road going over our new bridge after one of Grafton’s trailblazers

        Meet the rising powerhouse of Aboriginal justice

        Premium Content Meet the rising powerhouse of Aboriginal justice

        People and Places Indigenous legal services future looks bright thanks tovEmma Langton

        80+ PICS: All the action from Grafton junior boys hockey

        Premium Content 80+ PICS: All the action from Grafton junior boys hockey

        Hockey MASSIVE gallery of all the action from final round of junior hockey

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        News A woman in her 20s has won an “insane” $60 million Powerball jackpot