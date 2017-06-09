Shillington lends his support to a healthy Clarence

ROLE MODEL: Former NRL star and State of Mind Ambassador David Shillington (left) with Clarence Valley mental health service providers at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While he was a raging bull on the football field, since retirement Dave Shillington has found the softer side of life and now puts his time into advocating for mental health as part of the NRL State of Mind program.

The former Australian Kangaroos representative was in the Clarence Valley this week to promote NRL State of Mind alongside a group of local mental health ambassadors at The Daily Examiner Shield finals night.

The ambassadors gave local youth a chance to interact with the Our Healthy Clarence campaign without forcing it on them.

For Shillington, it was important for kids to join in on their own terms.

"It is nice to make a positive impact on society and using the profile I have built up in rugby league to try and leverage that,” he said. "There is some other great service providers in the Clarence Valley who are doing a great job, and just talking to them you can see they are just as passionate about what we are doing.”

Shillington said he was happy to try and connect with the local youth to share his own battles with mental health and depression.

"As a person I am just like everyone else, I have had my ups and downs,” he said.

"I have used professional help in my career to help me work through tough periods and I credit the longevity of my career and the heights that I reached to being able to speak out at a young age.”

Shillington admitted it was hard for older people to understand just how much pressure is on the youth of today with a rapidly changing environment making it hard to deal with.

The Daily Examiner Shield organiser Janita Cooper said she was surprised to see just how many kids approached the mental health ambassadors.

"I didn't want it to be a pressure on anyone to get involved, but the kids took it on board and made the approach themselves,” she said. "It was great to see.”

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800, or eHeadspace on www.headspace.org.au.

Lifeline is also available 24/7 on 13 11 14.