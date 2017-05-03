Shining a leadlight on local Neighbourhood House

Jan Fletcher takes a close look at a stained glass window she is working from in a leadlight class at the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House. The house is offering free classes this week as part of Neighbourhood House week.

JAN FLETCHER has been coming to Penny Stewart's leadlight class at the New School Of Art Neighbourhood House for twenty five years, and says that there's much more than just learning a skill.

"It's meetings and friends, a lovely gathering where we achieve things,” she said.

In the class, Penny leads them in creating windows, suncatchers, lamps and mirrors to name a few, and this week as part of Neighbourhood House week, they threw open the doors to this and a range of other activities to promote the centre.

"We're running the free classes as a way to let people know that we're here and show what goes on her,” New School Of Arts Neighbourhood House coordinator of community programs Lainie Edwards said.

"A lot of people just know as through our child care centre, but we run a lot of free programs, some which don't get funded and really respond to community need.

As part of their free taster sessions week, the neighbourhood centre will hold further sessions in yoga, karate, drumming, flower crown making and a craft group exhibition, and Ms Edwards says this is only the beginning of what the centre offers.

"We have the community hub here where people can use computers and access services, we offer help with emergency relief, literacy and jobseeker support as well as our volunteer resource centre,” she said.

"Volunteering Clarence Valley works with about 130 organisations across the Clarence Valley linking people to different volunteer roles.”

The Neighbourhood Centre is also involved in the youth space, recently receiving some funding to provide activities for local kids for the holidays, and Ms Edwards said that they would continue to provide for the needs of the community.

"We often have people coming to us asking about different groups they want to run, and we tell them that if they can get the people together, we always open to provide space for them to do it,” she said.

