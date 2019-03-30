Shining a light on problem - before switching it off

LIGHT THE WAY: Earth Hour ambassador Shiann Broderick, 17, of Nymboida is encouraging everyone to play their part to fight climate change.

LIGHT THE WAY: Earth Hour ambassador Shiann Broderick, 17, of Nymboida is encouraging everyone to play their part to fight climate change. Adam Hourigan

SHE IS described as a shining light for the local campaign to save our environment, and tonight as part of Earth Hour she's asking people to do one simple thing.

Turn off the light.

"People can try simple things, like switching off the lights when you leave the room, or switching off a television at the power point just to cut down on the usage, or try switching to a renewable source,” she said.

"Everyone has the capacity to make a small difference.”

Turning her lights out is something Shiann Broderick has been doing her whole life.

Living off the grid using energy from the sun, harvesting rainwater and sometimes not having mobile reception may not be every teenager's dream, but she believes her life has been enriched by the opportunities presented by a sustainable way of life.

And as one of the organisers of the recent School Strike 4 Climate rally in Grafton, Ms Broderick said it was amazing to see the response from Clarence Valley youth.

"That was amazing - we were really stoked with the turnout. The power of all those people together showing that we haven't created the problem but we will be the one who will inherit and have to do something about it,” she said

"It's our future, we need to start taking action if adults aren't taking action. We're seeing that politicians are now supporting these non- renewable energy resources.

"Earth Hour is really a symbolic thing, but it's about more than just switching off our lights for 60 minutes. Millions of people around the world in over 180 countries and territories take part in Earth Hour as a pledge to help fight for our planet and demand stronger climate action.

"Show you care this Saturday by switching off between 8.30-9.30pm.”

While Earth Hour may have started in Australia back in 2007, it has now become the largest global grassroots movement for the environment.

Some of the world's biggest landmarks, including our very own Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the Empire State Building and London Bridge, switch off each year as a symbolic display of commitment to the planet.

Ever year, Earth Hour brings together individuals, communities and businesses in the hope of restoring our Earth. It gives them power to take action and conserve our planet - not only through the symbolic gesture of switching off lights, but also through tangible actions.

Connecting the dots will also help find solutions to the problems. Emissions from agriculture, forestry and other land-use represent about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, but efforts to protect biodiversity will help reduce emissions from these sources.