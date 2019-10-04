‘Shining’ soul‘s tragic death rocks beach town

GONE TOO SOON: Dian McMurtrie, 26, is being remembered as a ”soul-shining” young woman after she took her own life last weekend. Photo: Contributed

CLOSE friends of a vibrant young Sunshine Coast woman who took her own life are pleading with anyone struggling with mental health to seek help.

Dian McMurtrie's death last weekend has evoked a wave of grief from the many lives she touched since moving to the Sunshine Coast from Adelaide.

Those who knew the 26-year-old exercise physiologist and pilates instructor said the world was a "little less brighter without her in it".

"She just clicked with everyone," Danika Landsberg said.

"She had such a big community of people that she was close to.

"She touched so many lives during the short time that she was here on the Coast."

Friends of Dian’s have organised a paddle out at Moffat Beach on Sunday to celebrate her life. Photo: Contributed

The news has "rocked the entire Sunshine Coast" this week, with many expressing their shock at the bright and bubbly young woman's death.

"It was a really hard thing for everyone to learn because she was so happy and she was such a positive and vibrant person," Tiana Loftus said.

"We had no idea that she was struggling.

"We don't know why she was struggling, we don't know what she was struggling with.

"We had no idea, and we're never going to know now."

Ms Landsberg and Ms Loftus are among friends of Dian's who have organised a paddle out this weekend to remember the "shining" soul.

They said it was the perfect way for those who knew and loved her to say goodbye as Dian was a surfer and Moffat Beach local.

"She touched so many people's lives on the Sunshine Coast and had so many friends," Ms Loftus said.

"The surfing community is so much more than just surfing.

"We wanted to have a little bit of a memorial to celebrate Dian's life and let everyone have an opportunity to say goodbye and to just remember all the good times."

Dian’s friends are heartbroken that they’ll never know why she was struggling. Photo: Contributed

Ms Loftus said Dian's family was "overwhelmed" by the amount of support the Coast community had shown since her death.

Almost 150 are expected to join the paddle out, but "anyone and everyone" is welcome to attend.

"Even if you just had one conversation with her," Ms Loftus said.

"We want everyone to feel welcome."

The pair are encouraging anyone going through a difficult time to reach out and seek help, and for residents to check in with their loved ones.

"Even the people that are the happiest are often the ones that don't speak about it," Ms Landsberg said.

The "In loving memory of Dian" paddle out will be held at Moffat Beach on Sunday from 10am.

If you or anyone you know is struggling please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.