Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTSTANDING: Ben Shipman drives through the ball during the Cleavers Mechanical Night cricket clash between Westlawn and GDSC Easts.
OUTSTANDING: Ben Shipman drives through the ball during the Cleavers Mechanical Night cricket clash between Westlawn and GDSC Easts. Matthew Elkerton
Cricket

Shipman sets sail as Westlawn win under lights

Matthew Elkerton
by
1st Feb 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: It was lights, camera, action on the Ben Shipman show this week as the young all-rounder led Westlawn to its first win under lights.

Shipman produced a mix of clean power hitting and smart running between the wickets as he notched 41 opening the batting for Westlawn.

Captain Nathan Blanch (27*) would also chip in late in the innings to help the side to its best total in Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket, reaching 7-150 after 20 overs.

GDSC Easts struggled from the outset of their chase losing their top order for single figures before going on to finish their innings at 9-79. But it was a win that Blanch chalked up to his teenage opener who put together solid partnerships with Pat Vidler (23) and Luke McLachlan (26).

"It was a brilliant effort. (Ben) has come a long way over this past year,” Blanch said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"He has really come into his own. He is batting well and he is starting to pick up a bit of pace with the ball in hand as well.”

Ryan Spies (3 for 34 off 4) and Hugh Cameron (1 for 14 off 4) led the way with the ball for Easts, after a tough start saw Westlawn 0-38 off four overs.

"The start we got off to was brilliant really,” Blanch said.

"We took 18 runs off the first over, but it wasn't all heavy hitting. The boys had to play it smart and put away the bad balls, that's what they did.”

With 150 on the board, Blanch (2 for 6 off 2) could not have achieved a better start to the innings, taking two wickets in two balls. Easts seasoned batsman Brad Knight (29) was the mainstay of the run chase, but with wickets falling consistently at the other end it was a struggle. It was also a special moment for junior Jack Stackman who collected his first wicket in senior cricket trapping Trent Petterson in front.

ben shipman clarence cricket cleavers mechanical night cricket crca cricket gdsc easts night cricket westlawn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Castillo Copper to make statement over licence suspension

    premium_icon Castillo Copper to make statement over licence suspension

    News THE mining company is expected to make a statement on the suspension of its exploration licences near Cangai to the ASX

    • 1st Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Facebook not the place to post about crime, says police

    premium_icon Facebook not the place to post about crime, says police

    Crime Police concerned incidents not reported but posted on social media

    • 1st Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Man loses finger in workplace injury

    premium_icon Man loses finger in workplace injury

    Breaking Emergency services respond to incident in Yamba

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class

    • 1st Feb 2019 1:00 AM