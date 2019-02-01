Shipman sets sail as Westlawn win under lights

OUTSTANDING: Ben Shipman drives through the ball during the Cleavers Mechanical Night cricket clash between Westlawn and GDSC Easts.

OUTSTANDING: Ben Shipman drives through the ball during the Cleavers Mechanical Night cricket clash between Westlawn and GDSC Easts. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: It was lights, camera, action on the Ben Shipman show this week as the young all-rounder led Westlawn to its first win under lights.

Shipman produced a mix of clean power hitting and smart running between the wickets as he notched 41 opening the batting for Westlawn.

Captain Nathan Blanch (27*) would also chip in late in the innings to help the side to its best total in Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket, reaching 7-150 after 20 overs.

GDSC Easts struggled from the outset of their chase losing their top order for single figures before going on to finish their innings at 9-79. But it was a win that Blanch chalked up to his teenage opener who put together solid partnerships with Pat Vidler (23) and Luke McLachlan (26).

"It was a brilliant effort. (Ben) has come a long way over this past year,” Blanch said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"He has really come into his own. He is batting well and he is starting to pick up a bit of pace with the ball in hand as well.”

Ryan Spies (3 for 34 off 4) and Hugh Cameron (1 for 14 off 4) led the way with the ball for Easts, after a tough start saw Westlawn 0-38 off four overs.

"The start we got off to was brilliant really,” Blanch said.

"We took 18 runs off the first over, but it wasn't all heavy hitting. The boys had to play it smart and put away the bad balls, that's what they did.”

With 150 on the board, Blanch (2 for 6 off 2) could not have achieved a better start to the innings, taking two wickets in two balls. Easts seasoned batsman Brad Knight (29) was the mainstay of the run chase, but with wickets falling consistently at the other end it was a struggle. It was also a special moment for junior Jack Stackman who collected his first wicket in senior cricket trapping Trent Petterson in front.