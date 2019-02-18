Shipman stars with bat and ball to steady Westlawn

Ben Shipman hits on the up during the Cleavers Mechanical Night cricket clash between Westlawn and GDSC Easts.

CRICKET: An all-round performance from Westlawn Jacaranda Hotel young gun Ben Shipman (right) has put his side in a commanding position after the first day of its clash with Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.

After losing fellow opener Pat Vidler early on, Shipman (49) steadied the ship for Westlawn as he put on partnerships with Shaun Simpson (6), Luke McLachlan (2) and Jackson Grieve (18).

Westlawn went through a minor collapse in the middle of the innings as the side lost 4-24 before captain Nathan Blanch (35) put on a 49-run eighth-wicket stand alongside Kaden Chaffey (24).

Tucabia seamer Llayton Pigg (3 for 39 off 10.3) came back late in the innings to finish off the Westlawn side and it was bowled out for 180.

With an aim to use the late afternoon to its advantage, Tucabia-Copmanhurst was travelling along nicely with openers Jaye Yardy (26) and Matt Summers (3) notching 35 for the first wicket.

But Summers' wicket led to a collapse, with both openers and senior player Bob McKenzie all out with the score still on 35.

Tyson Blackadder and Trent Sullivan went without troubling the scorers, and Tucabia was left struggling at 6-64.

But a fighting 32-run partnership from Justin (27) and Billy Blanch (23) made sure the side made it to stumps without losing another wicket.

WESTLAWN V TUC-COP PHIL LLOYD EARTHMOVING

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Westlawn

Umpires: Graeme Solomon

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c McKenzie b Blackadder 1

B Shipman b Bultitude 49

SM Simpson c Sullivan b Pigg 6

L McLachlan b Blackadder 2

JR Grieve c McKenzie b Bultitude 18

RJ Bender b BR Blanch 9

N Blanch c McKenzie b BR Blanch 35

DC Gordon c Yardy b Bultitude 3

KR Chaffey b Pigg 24

JT Bender b Pigg 16

J McLaughlin not out 0

Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 0, nb 11) 17

ALL-OUT for 180

Overs: 50.3

FoW: 1-10(PJ Vidler) 2-29(SM Simpson) 3-42(L McLachlan) 4-81(B Shipman) 5-93(JR Grieve) 6-93(RJ Bender) 7-105(DC Gordon) 8-154(N Blanch) 9-175(KR Chaffey) 10-180(JT Bender)

Bowling: TJ Blackadder 17-5-48-2(2nb), LC Pigg 10.3-1-39-3, JP Bultitude 10-1-52-3(8nb), BR Blanch 11-1-24-2(1nb), J Yardy 2-0-11-0

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

J Yardy b ? 26

M Summers c ? b ? 3

JS Blanch not out 27

BJ McKenzie b ? 0

BP Lloyd b ? 9

TJ Blackadder b ? 0

TR Sullivan c ? b ? 0

BR Blanch not out 23

Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 0, nb 1) 8

SIX wicket for 96

Overs: 18

FoW: 1-35(J Yardy) 2-35(M Summers) 3-35(BJ McKenzie) 4-50(BP Lloyd) 5-58(TJ Blackadder) 6-64(TR Sullivan)

Bowling: N Blanch 9-2-45-2(1nb), B Shipman 6-2-26-3, PJ Vidler 3-0-18-1