SHIPWRECKED: Sailors pull the pin on Premier League

HOCKEY: Sailors Hockey Club has been forced to pull the pin on its men's Premier League season after player numbers hit a critical level this week.

The Sailors side has struggled all season with player numbers, and it has been reflected on the scoreboard with the side yet to win a game this season.

The final straw for the side came less than a fortnight ago when they were demolished 20-0 by Hockey Far North Coast outfit Northern Star.

Club president Darryl Clark said it was a tough decision to make, but one that was almost unavoidable.

"We just ran out of players,” he said. "We started off the pre-season with what looked like a good number of players, then we lost three before the season started due to commitments, and it has been a downhill slide ever since.

"We have had a couple of tough losses and that is not good for the young blokes in the side. I just feel bad for the players who were turning up each week and giving it their all.”

Clark said he expects trhe players will be dispersed across the Sailors other senior sides for the rest of the season, before the club aims to rejoin Premier League next year.

"We have such a great crop of young players coming through that future seasons should not be an issue,” he said. "I think we have kept this Premier League side on life support for the past few seasons just to have something there for the juniors coming through.

"But sometimes you just need to step back from it all and aim to regroup for the next year. We will just continue to rebuild the side for the rest of the year.

"At the end of the day the last thing we wanrt to do is turn these young blokes away for good.”

It is understood that a few of the Sailors top-line stars have begun to look for homes with other Grafton hockey clubs.

Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh said he would work closely with the club and Hockey NSW regional coaching coordinator Rick Sampson to ensure they get back on the field next season.

"I knew they have been in a bit of dire straits with player numbers and commitment, but this was still quite a shock for me as president,” Fysh said.

"It is disappointing for the association to lose a Premier League side, it is never great to have to go to a three team competition.

"I really feel for the club, they try so hard to field a side each season and they have done such great and tireless work in recent years. This is just something noone wants to see happen.”