Charity boss sentenced over tea set fraud

THE boss of a Gold Coast charity has been a prison sentence for defrauding an elderly Ipswich woman of an expensive tea set.

Shirlian Eulalia Helen Noy - who runs the Helping Hands charity which she says feeds the homeless at Labrador every Monday - vehemently denied defrauding a 70-year-old woman last year during a six-hour summary trial in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrate Kay Philipson sentenced Noy to three months prison with an immediate parole.

Shirlian Noy. Picture Glenn Hampson.

Mr Philipson noted Noy had a lengthy criminal history which included a number of dishonesty offences dating back to 1992 and involved actual prison time.

Noy, also known as Shaz Noy, and formerly as Shirlian Robertson, was found to have been dishonest in acquiring a $650 Royal Albert Tea set in October 2017.

The court heard Noy agreed to purchase a tea set which was advertised on Facebook Market Place.

After receiving the woman's bank account details, Noy sent her a screenshot of a scheduled bank transfer and it was agreed that her partner Stewart Gear would pick up the set the next day.

An example of a Royal Albert Tea set.

But the payment did not make it into the woman's account, starting a six-month battle to get the money.

The tea set owner made a criminal complaint after attempts to appeal to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal were unsuccessful.

Noy did not pay the woman until after she was charged with the fraud offence and given a court date in April this year, which was 21 weeks after the agreed sale date.

Noy did not bring writing material to court yesterday where she represented herself.

She used pen and paper supplied by the Magistrate's clerk during a dramatic and tearful hearing.

In receiving guidance from Ms Philipson while cross examining a police officer Noy said: "This looks so much easier on TV."

Ms Philipson replied: "Well it's not, this is real life and you've chosen to represent yourself."

Before she was sentenced Noy said her victim was "off her head" and "had been going on about this for ages".

When her criminal history was tendered to the court Noy refused to look at it and said "the whole thing is rorted" and "how can one old lady ruin someone's life".

Finally she read it and accepted it was hers.

Noy also accused the Gold Coast Bulletin of "ruining" her charity work by covering the court case.

Ms Philipson responded by telling Noy that she had been running her charity with a lengthy criminal history for some time.

The court was told her most recent dishonesty offences were in 2013 and 2014.

The first was passing a cheque not met on presentation to the tune of about $1400 which she used to buy bedding and other items at a Spotlight store. At the time Noy said they were for a domestic violence charity.

In 2014 Noy sold a woman an iPhone on Gumtree which her son had found, the court was told.

Before leaving court yesterday Noy asked how she could appeal her sentence.

In July this year Noy promoted her Helping Hands charity where she said she spent about $450 of her own money each week buying 15 legs of pork, fresh fruit and vegetables and other ingredients to create home-cooked feasts for the city's most needy.

In September she was featured in That's Life magazine where she said she had sold her engagement ring to fund one-way plane tickets so a woman and two children could escape a violent home environment.

In 1999 Noy told The Courier-Mail she "admits she's a liar, gambling addict and selfish" in a front-page story.