SHOCK: 1,370 phones gone every day

14th Aug 2017 10:20 AM
POOR RECEPTION: Mitch Hooper is one of the many Optus customers experiencing poor mobile phone reception with service dropping in and out all week. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
WE MAY be attached to our smartphones for much of the day, but a new survey shows that we're not being very careful.

New research from finder.com.au, reveals Aussies have lost or destroyed 2.5 million smartphones in the last five years, a rate of 1,370 smartphones per day.

The survey of 2,005 Australians shows one in ten people (10%) have broken at least one device beyond repair in the past five years, while 6% have simply lost their phone.

Millennials (or Gen Y) are the worst offenders, with 26% permanently misplacing or damaging their phones beyond repair. They are three times more likely to lose or ruin a smartphone than Baby Boomers.

Angus Kidman, editor-in-chief and tech expert at finder.com.au, says Aussies can be quite negligent when it comes to their phones.

"Given that a premium smartphone costs as much as the average weekly wage in Australia, that's a lot of money being wasted,” he says.

"We buy phones in different ways. Some prefer to get a free handset on a two-year contract, while others prefer to buy it outright or find a second hand option on eBay.”

"But whatever you paid initially, if your phone is trashed you'll need to cough up some cash to replace it, unless you have phone insurance or are happy to go back to a spare older phone.”

Based on an average replacement cost of $300, finder.com.au analysis estimates that these Aussies have collectively spent at least $755 million on replacing lost or busted smartphones.

Mr Kidman urges people to invest in a decent cover for their phone and to consider whether insurance is a worthwhile investment.

"If you regularly crack your screen or break your phone, a good case is smart move to avoid replacement costs.”

"And don't invite trouble: don't text and walk, don't use your phone near large bodies of water.”

A previous finder.com.au study shows many Aussies do keep spares for emergencies. One third (33%) keep their old phones on hand as backups, while one in four (24%) gave it away to a friend or family member.

Only one in ten (9%) spendthrift Aussies cash in their used handsets online via the likes of eBay to make some extra dollars.

How to protect your smartphone

  • Make sure you have a case: At the very least, most if not all smartphone users should use a case. A case covers corners, edges and the back of a smartphone, which means it will absorb some of the impact when your device is dropped.
  • Keep it in your pocket: It may sound simple, but in many cases your smartphone is better off in your handbag or pocket. Want to take a selfie in the pool? Think twice before you do.
  • Buy a screen protector: Whether it's tempered glass or plastic, screen protectors can avoid smashing your screen or small scratches. Plastic will generally be cheaper, but glass is usually sturdier and more durable, and they may spare you the cost of replacing the entire screen.
  • Consider insurance: If broken phones are a common occurrence, you might want to consider phone insurance. Depending on your policy, it can cover the cost of repairs or a replacement.
Grafton Daily Examiner
