Shock announcement: Premier Will Hodgman quits

End of year interview with the premier at the Executive Building.

PREMIER Will Hodgman has today announced he will step down as leader of the Liberal Party, effective immediately.

He informed his Cabinet colleagues this morning.

"I leave this job with Tasmania in a better place than when we started," Mr Hodgman said.

"It doesn't just happen by luck. I'm extremely proud to be part of the government that has created the turnaround state."

Mr Hodgman said his Government's reforms in education was one of his proudest achievements, including improved retention rates.

Will Hodgman holds his daughter Lily and is joined by his son James and his wife Nicola Hodgman after his address to the party faithful at the Liberals Campaign Launch in Launceston in March 2014.

Mr Hodgman is the 45th Premier of Tasmania.

He became premier in March 2014, replacing the state's first female premier, Lara Giddings.

Mr Hodgman then led the party to a second consecutive term at the state election in March 2018.

Mr Hodgman, 50, had previously been Leader of the Opposition since 2006.

He entered parliament at the 2002 election in the electorate of Franklin.

He is the son of former Liberal Parliamentarian Michael Hodgman.

If Premier Hodgman quits parliament his recount is very likely to return Nic Street if Street contests. With Claire Chandler in the Senate the only other Liberal candidate is Simon Duffy who would need a huge share of Hodgman-Petrusma/Chandler votes to win. #politas — Kevin Bonham (@kevinbonham) January 14, 2020

The last Premier to resign midterm was David Bartlett who stepped down in January 2011 due to family reasons.

