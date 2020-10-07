Shock as Britney reveals real appearance

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to reveal the stripped back version of herself, and she looks so different that some fans are convinced it's not her.

The 38-year-old pop star uploaded a series of pictures on her social media page sans designer clothing, bouncy blonde blow-dry and heavy makeup.

"Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis," Spears captioned the shots - but her difference in appearance was too great for some fans.

Britney??

"Am i the only one who thinks this is NOT Britney!?!?," one user wrote, while another said, "That's not her …"

Another added: "THIS IS NOT BRITNEY", while another fan was more specific, "her mouth is completely different, this is definitely a different person posing as britney".

… that you??

It comes as Spears finally addressed the long-running #FreeBritney movement last month, via her lawyer.

As the star's court hearings about her 12-year conservatorship continue, Spears' lawyer said: "Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret."

Britney Spears has continued to perform and make millions over the years despite being under a conservatorship. Picture: Yoshika Horita/Creativeman Productions via AP

"Far from being a conspiracy theory or a 'joke' as James (Jamie) reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James' aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimise the amount of meaningful information made available to the public."

The lawyer added Britney "welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans".

The conservatorship - known in other states as legal guardianship - has been in place for the past 12 years and dictates the singer's legal and professional life, under the supervision of a conservator, which, in her case, has mostly been her father, Jamie Spears.

After the conservatorship was extended last month, it was revealed that the singer's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was named the trustee of the "SJB Revocable Trust," which was initially set to protect the pop star and her children's finances, according to court documents. Her sister had reportedly asked for Spears' trust to be relocated, as she is the trustee.

