Shock at club's rezoning

RESIDENTS near Grafton Golf Club who have fought plans to redevelop some of its land, have been surprised at the latest development.

A resident highly critical of the club's tactics in having the land rezoned, Kerry Hughes, said the announcement that aged care provider Signaturecare was negotiating a $35 million facility on the land, had surprised her and other residents.

"I don't know what other residents think overall,” Mrs Hughes said.

"I'm sure we'll get together at some time to decide if we're for or against it. At the moment I think they're all a bit dumb- founded at the turn of events.”

Mrs Hughes said she had spoken to neighbours who had received notifications from the club about a meeting on November 22 to discuss the proposed sale of the land to Signaturecare.

"I know one resident is worried about the traffic movements that the shift workers could create and the times they come to work,” she said.

Earlier this year the State Government's Gateway planning authority approved a change of zoning for a development to allow the golf club to develop 14 blocks under the one-acre block size in the planning rules.

The Clarence Valley Council's planning depart- ment said this zoning would not need to be changed for the aged care facility.

But the plans would have to be submitted to the Joint Regional Planning Panel as the $35million development exceeds the $20million limit the council can approve.

Mrs Hughes said the battle with the golf club, which had gone on for 13 years had taken a lot of the fight out of residents.

"It didn't matter what we thought, it just seemed the golf club went ahead with the development,” she said.

"I think it was this attitude which got a lot of us so angry and determined to fight it.”

She hoped, if the sale of the land goes ahead, that working with Signaturecare was a lot easier.

"We haven't seen what they've got planned yet.

"But I hope if we've got a concern or would like to see something like a buffer zone, they're prepared to listen to our concerns.”

The golf club is holding an information night for members on November 15 and a general meeting on November 22 to consider three motions to do with the sale of the land.