Shock at suburban teen's ecstasy racket ignorance

Kenzo Maurer and his associate's naivete about drug law concerned a judge.

AN INEPT teenage ecstasy racket prompted a judge to warn that young drug-dealers risk irreversible damage in adult jails among gangs of "sexual predators”.

Kenzo Maurer was 18 when he and his associate aged 17 sold ecstasy pills in Bli Bli for as little as $6 profit a pop.

On Friday a prosecutor said Maurer made a total of about $400 profit and used his phone's Notes application as a tick sheet.

Police last year also found texts and Facebook messages on the Sunshine Coast teen's phone discussing drug deals.

Justice Jean Dalton said both offenders had no criminal history and were from good families.

She told Brisbane Supreme Court the case suggested some teenagers were staggeringly naive about how seriously courts viewed drug dealing and trafficking.

"I accept that you had absolutely no idea how serious your offending was,” she told Maurer.

Justice Dalton said schoolchildren should be taught from Year 8 about the consequences of breaking drug laws.

"If you are 18 and you're sent to a men's prison, your life will never be the same again.”

The judge said she'd heard of inmates who belonged to "a gang of sexual predators in jail.”

"It's not dramatic, overblown information. It's just the truth.”

Prosecutor Katrina Overell said when the co-offender was asked why they got involved in drug dealing, they said they "only did it to be cool”.

Ms Overell said Maurer sold ecstasy to other teenagers.

Maurer and his former associate, who for legal reasons cannot be named, both pleaded guilty on Friday to drug trafficking.

Maurer's barrister Russell Pearce said the teenagers made "very silly choices” in a business that existed through "word of mouth”.

The court heard that even if Maurer avoided jail, he would be convicted, which would likely complicate any travel plans and his professional future.

Mauer was given two years' jail, with a conviction recorded but with immediate parole release.

His former associate got two years' probation and a reprimand, with no conviction recorded. -NewsRegional