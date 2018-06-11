Anthony Bourdain’s body stuck in France

Anthony Bourdain was ‘absolutely exhausted’ in his final months. Picture: Supplied

ANTHONY Bourdain's body is stuck in bureaucratic red tape in France, leaving funeral plans for him temporarily on hold, the celebrity chef's mum told The Post on Sunday.

Bourdain's family is still waiting for the French government to allow the TV chef's body to be flown back to the US for burial, after he committed suicide in his French hotel room Friday.

"They won't be shipping his remains back for a couple of days because of formalities," said Gladys Bourdain, 83.

But the mum said that is pretty typical of the "ces't la vie" country.

"Listen, I lived there for five years - nothing is done quickly," she said.

The mum added that the funeral plans for her son are in the hands of his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia Bourdain, because Ottavia is legally still his next of kin.

"Although they're separated, she'll be in charge of whatever happens," the mum said. "We haven't talked for a couple days. I'm sure she's as broken up as I am."

Bourdain and his wife remained on good terms after their split and shared the raising of their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, according to reports.

Bourdain, 61, was found dead by chef-pal Eric Ripert on Friday in his room at the Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg-Vignoble, France.

The French Ministry of Justice, which handled the investigation into Bourdain's death, did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Additional reporting by Tamar Lapin

This article was originally published on the New York Post