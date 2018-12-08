Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VISION LOSS: Shannyn Biggs is getting help from her daughters Rachyl Elliott, 21, and Truth Wiggins, 12.
VISION LOSS: Shannyn Biggs is getting help from her daughters Rachyl Elliott, 21, and Truth Wiggins, 12. Warren Lynam
Health

Shock diagnosis changes Coast mum's life

by Danielle Ford
8th Dec 2018 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHOCK diagnosis 12 weeks ago completely changed the course of Shannyn Biggs' life.

The Maroochydore mother was told she is 80 per cent blind due to a condition called retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye condition that causes cells in the light-sensitive retina to degenerate slowly and progressively.

"If you make a circle with your fingers and put them around your eyes like glasses, this is approximately what I can see," Shannyn said.

"I hadn't noticed how much I'd lost sight because it was so gradual until the months just before my diagnosis when I noticed I was bumping into things quite a bit."

Because of her diagnosis Shannyn has had to hand in her driver's licence and leave her job as a driver, but the thing that's hit her hardest is the thought of not seeing her children's faces again, and how it has impacted their lives.

"Eventually this condition will progress and I'll be completely blind," she said.

"My son has a two-year job contract in Canada, so he wants me to go over there so I can see his face again because we don't know if I'll still have any sight when he comes back.

"My oldest daughter (Rachel) has moved back home with her daughter to help out and Truth is starting high school next year and I'm not able to drive her to school or activities."

Having completed an eight-week quality living program with Vision Australia, Shannyn said she couldn't begin to explain how helpful the organisation has been.

"I've learnt mobility training with my cane and I use it quite regularly, even around the house," she said.

Shannyn said she hoped her story could help bring awareness to how people with low or no vision experience life.

community health sunshine coast vision impaired
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News HERE is the list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people in 2018.

    Alleged child-stealing ringleaders must still wear trackers

    premium_icon Alleged child-stealing ringleaders must still wear trackers

    Crime Bail changed for doctor accused of running child-stealing ring

    Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    premium_icon Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    News Woman has fought for a normal life after she was abused

    Lawrence finds his groove as Brothers continue rise

    premium_icon Lawrence finds his groove as Brothers continue rise

    Cricket MORE patient at the crease, Lawrence is a top order revelation.

    Local Partners