Customer charged for $250 worth of Hungry Jacks

A SUNSHINE Coast man is warning all fast-food lovers to remove any saved bank information from their Hungry Jacks app after he was hit with a $250 charge he said he did not make.

Jesse Serrell, 31, of Nambour said he received an alert from the Hungry Jacks app about 11.30pm Monday night asking him to review three purchases that were allegedly made only a few hours earlier - in South Australia.

"I live in Queensland and someone from South Australia has ordered $250 worth of food and sent it to three different addresses," he said.

"My belief is the app has been breached.

"I had my credit card details saved on my app since I've used it a couple of times … so I believe someone has logged into my account on the Hungry Jacks app, ordered their food and had it delivered to all three addresses."

A screenshot of one of the three orders a Queensland man said were placed without his knowledge, overnight through the Hungry Jacks app. This one was for $101.25. Picture: Jesse Serrell

Mr Serrell said the three orders were made within four minutes of each other, according to the order record in his app, and were sent to addresses in the South Australian suburbs of Craigmore, Davoren Park and Andrews Farm from a Hungry Jack's outlet in the suburb of Playford Alive.

One order came to $101.25, another came to $75.80 and the third came to $69.80 with each including a delivery fee.

A manager who answered the phone at a Hungry Jacks in Playford Alive Tuesday afternoon said she was not able to comment, but Mr Serrell said he had contacted the store that morning to inform them of the situation.

"I rang the store the orders got delivered from and spoke to a manager there about 7.30am (Tuesday)," he said.

"She said I was the third Queenslander to ring up about it this morning.

"They put it to their IT department and rang me back again to say the IT said it was through the Menulog app, but I've never used Menulog, ever.

"The order was definitely through the app and not by any other means. That's the only way they could have gotten my details."

A screenshot of one of the three orders a Queensland man said were placed in South Australia, without his knowledge, overnight through the Hungry Jacks app, this one for a total of $75.80. Picture: Jesse Serrell

A screenshot of one of the three orders a Queensland man said were placed in South Australia, without his knowledge, overnight through the Hungry Jacks app. Picture: Jesse Serrell

The father of three said he had cancelled his credit card, reported the alleged breach of the app to Hungry Jacks head office and to ReportCyber, the cybercrime part of the Australian government.

He said he suspected thousands of people likely used the Hungry Jacks app and wanted to warn others.

"It's more of a warning. If it's been breached then other people's cards are going to be used or have been used.

"If you have this app, take your bank card details off," he said.

Repeated calls and emails to Hungry Jacks Head Office in Sydney and their media liaison officer were not returned Tuesday.