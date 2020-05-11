SHOCK: How much are Clarence areas at risk from COVID-19?

AREAS within the Clarence Valley have been rating as among the state’s highest at being susceptible to a COVID-19 outbreak according to a new study.

It is this information that may lead to how different areas are led out of the coronavirus crisis.

Australian actuarial firm Finity partnered with the School of Risk and Actuarial Studies at the University of New South Wales to launch the publicly available COVID-19 Susceptibility Index last month.

The actuaries ranked area in Australia by postcode based on the profile of significant comorbidities in the area’s population which include age, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and lung disease.

Each postcode was ranked into a percentile, and the higher the score, the more vulnerable residents will be to a COVID-19 cluster.

And in bad news for Clarence Valley resident, there is not a single postcode that is below the 77 per cent mark for its risk.

Speaking to News Corp, Finity Principal and lead researcher Aaron Cutter believes the Susceptibility Index will help government policy decisions when it comes to kickstarting the economy.

“When a vaccine becomes available, the index could be used to prioritise those more vulnerable communities,” Mr Cutter told news.com.au.

On the flip side, with the index identifying low-risk areas, the government could start easing restrictions in those areas first.

“We want to put as much relevant info in front of the policy makers as we can,” he said.

Mr Cutter confirmed that the Department of Health had reached out to Finity to use their Susceptibility Index for their own modelling.

In the Clarence Valley, the 2466 postcode that surrounds Iluka is identified as one of the highest risks in the state for what effect the COVID-19 disease could have in the area, ranked in the 99th percentile.

The 2464 postcode area at Yamba rates just behind in the 98th percentile, making it in the top two per cent in the state to be vulnerable to the disease.

The Maclean area is listed in the 93 per cent mark, while the Wooli area is listed at 89 per cent.

The 2469 postcode around Woombah which is extended into the Northern Rivers is listed at 84 per cent, while the largest area in the Clarence, the 2460 postcode is rated at 83.

It is only the Harwood postcode, which has been home to two confirmed cases of COVID-19, which falls below 80, ranked at 77 per cent on the rating.

LOOK: Take a look at the interactive susceptibility map of all areas across Australia here

The report notes that The Index models risk based only on comorbidities. It does not model nor account for transmission frequencies.

It also stresses the point that a postcode with a minimal average risk score does not mean that everyone in the suburb is safe.

“The maps only show a summarised average of our results; however it is likely that even in low average risk suburbs, there are individuals with significant comorbidities who would be at severe risk if they were to contract COVID-19,” the report states.

A finding from the analysis is that socio-economically disadvantaged areas seem to have greater susceptibility to severe illness for COVID-19.

“This is perhaps unsurprising – it is known in the medical community that in general, lower socio-demographic status is associated with worse health outcomes across many of the comorbidities for COVID-19,” the report states.

“An important takeaway from this analysis is that one of the most susceptible groups to critical illness or mortality seems to be the disadvantaged retired population.”

This holds true for the higher ranked areas in the Clarence, with the residents in Iluka listed as in the bottom 10 per cent of the state when it comes to social advantage.

The report’s authors state that they believe the Susceptibility Index could be useful to government agencies, policymakers and the general public.

“It is possible to identify which areas and demographics would be most at risk of severe illness or death if they were to contract COVID-19,” they said.

“This could aid medical, infrastructure and logistical planning, and the optimisation of resource allocation.

“When a vaccine becomes available, the index could be used to identify which population segments should be prioritised. The Index could also help with decisions around testing for COVID-19 in populations who may be likely to go on to have severe reactions to the disease should they become infected.”