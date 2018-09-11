Menu
VOTING OPENED: Councillor James Owen Liberal is hoping he'll be elected as the next Tweed Mayor.
Council News

Shock new contender puts hand up for Tweed mayoralty

by Campbell Gellie
11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

LIBERAL Tweed councillor James Owen will nominate himself for the mayoral election in a bid to bring investors back to the shire.

Cr Owen said he would put up his hand for the position as Mayor Katie Milne prepares to take on her third term in the top job.

"The current undemocratic alliance between the block of four councillors is keeping investors away from Tweed and our economy and the prosperity of our community is suffering as a result," he said.

"The irony of the current situation is that there's a big focus on lack of affordable housing in Tweed and yet, at every opportunity, they are turning down development applications that could help to address the issue."

Cr Milne said she wanted to remain mayor after the September 20 election when seven councillors choose who leads them.

"I want to continue to have more of that caring layer over things, where we care for the environment and care for the community," she said.

When asked about a lack of development in Tweed, Cr Milne said Kings Forest and Cobaki could be constructed if the developer wanted to.

"I was never supportive of them because they were in really highly sigficianly sensitive environments and risked the survival of our koala population, she said.

"I think that is vastly overdvelopment of those sites and I would have liked to have seen them share those areas more generally speaking.

"I would like to see more sensible developments but unfortunately it is about maximising the potential of the site."

