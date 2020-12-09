SHOCK: Out of control car smashes into Grafton shop

Workers and onlookers in shock as a car reversed through the front doors of the Grafton Lifeline shop

AN OUT-OF-CONTROL car has crashed through the front windows of the Lifeline Grafton Shop just after 1pm today.

Grafton Police Station officer in charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said that the 82-year-old driver was reversing into a car space, and is believed to have lost control of the car, jumping the kerb and crashing into the building.

“He’s hit the accelerator and just hasn’t stopped,” Chief Insp Reid said.

“Thankfully there were no injuries.”

Manager of the Grafton Lifeline shop Erin Hankin said that it was lucky that none of the volunteers in the shop were near the front.

“We were out the back having lunch, and it made a horrendous noise,” she said.

“The car was sideways into the front of the shop, the glass doors were completely ruined.

“Noone was injured – even the driver, though he was a bit stunned,” she said.

Chief Inspector Reid said that it was timely reminded for people that the simple act of parking still required the utmost care and attention, especially rear to the kerb.

“These kinds of incidents are more common than you think,” she said.

“We had one where a woman holding a baby was hit by a car on the arm near a shop, and it caused her to drop the baby.

“Fortunately the baby was uninjured.”