A snake was removed after it became stuck in a power box at Chandler. PICTURE: Facebook
Offbeat

‘Shock’ snake find sparks social media sensation

by Kara Sonter
5th Nov 2019 6:37 PM
HAVE you ever held your breath as you've opened the door to the fuse box at home - listening to that slightly irrational voice in your head telling you there might be something lurking behind it?

Well that little voice just earnt its credentials, after Chandler residents found just that.

A snake's not so bright decision to explore a power box landed him in trouble recently after it became wedged in a small opening.

Elite Snake Catching Services' Stewy Lalor has shared images of the sizeable python before it was carefully removed.

"Well that's something you don't see everyday," an Elite Snake Catching Services Facebook post read.

The post has garnered 231 comments and 383 shares.

What's more shocking, Mr Lalor explained, was that the snake was the fourth to be relocated from the property in a month.

Mr Lalor said the snake was most likely a male searching for love during what is now the tail end on breeding season.

"Snakes usually hide away, but when they're looking for a female there's only one thing on their mind."

Mr Lalor said snake's biggest risk at this time of year was dog attacks as the snakes searched backyards for a mate.

The Redlands has been the site of several snake removals for Mr Lalor recently, including at a red bellied black snake from a house that was open for inspection at Hemmant, another at Mount Cotton and a python from a home at Wellington Point.

Follow more of Mr Lalor's quirky snake rescues on his Facebook page.

